Engagement: Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek

Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek

Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek, both of Lincoln, together with their parents, Ron and Teresa Giesselmann of Fremont and Don and Cari Janousek of Clarkson, announce their engagement.

Grandparents of the couple are Fran Million and Cathy Giesselmann, both of Fremont, and Gary and Sharon Klco of Queen Creek, Arizona. Jillian’s great-grandmother is Rita Klco of Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Matthew is a 2007 graduate of Fremont High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in English and was a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers track and field team. After graduating, he taught English in Spain for two years. He is employed at Lincoln East High School as a Spanish teacher. Matthew is currently enrolled in a master’s program at UNL, working toward a master’s in education with an emphasis on Spanish and ELL.