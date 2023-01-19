Fremont hoping to add 6 new firefighters

As the City of Fremont continues to grow, with both new homes and businesses but also residents adding to the population, the need for more first responders is front and center for city leaders.

That reality has led the city to approve a fire department budget increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year that allows for the hiring of six new full-time firefighters. Advertising for the open positions is ongoing, with a deadline for applicants to submit their resumes and interest by Feb. 5.

Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the six new firefighters are needed and welcome, noting that his staff of 28 total fire officials – including himself – have been stressed and taxed by rising medical and EMT calls as well as growing concerns over structure fires as new homes and businesses sprout up around the city.

“As busy as we are now, we are stretching pretty thin on many calls. (Adding six firefighters) is definitely a shot in the arm,” Bernt said in a telephone interview. “Possibly in the future, we could be designated an inland port, and with all the new housing developments, the town is getting bigger. And there will be a time when we possibly need new fire stations.”

For now, the city and fire department leadership aims to add six new full-time firefighters to the department. There are currently 28 employees of the department including Bernt. A total of 27 fire department employees are split amongst three shifts of nine staffers each shift.

Bernt said with the six new firefighters on board, the plan is to add two firefighters to each of the three shifts for a total of 11 staffers on duty per eight-hour shift. That will allow more flexibility in responses to motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and fires, he added.

Candidates for the positions must meet a range of pre-hire requirements, followed by both a written exam and a physical fitness test. Those applicants that get past the initial phases of recruitment then must pass an in-person interview before being vetted by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg before their official hiring is approved by the Fremont City Council.

Among the requirements for candidates are to either have one full-year of experience as a firefighter for another city fire department or a rural volunteer fire department or the State of Nebraska Firefighter 1 and HazMat Ops certifications. Candidates must also pass a criminal background check, illegal drug testing and possess the basic State of Nebraska EMT license.

“There are certain requirements they must have,” Bernt added. “Unlike Omaha and other cities, we do not have a fire academy. It is ‘on the job’ on day one here. So, you need to be able to do the basics.”

Like many first responder professions such as law enforcement and correctional facility officers, firefighter recruitment has become increasingly more difficult in the past five years, Bernt noted. To offset that reality, the City of Fremont extended the application window for candidates to Feb. 5 and also has engaged in unusual tactics, such as renting the digital highway billboard on U.S. Highway 275 south at the Valley exits to advertise the openings.

“Finding firefighters is hard,” Bernt added. “We extended our advertising period to attract more candidates. I am definitely excited to have more firefighters.”

Bernt said any interested and qualified candidates can apply online at the City of Fremont website, under the Human Resources department site, find the ‘employment opportunities’ drop down menu, and look for the advertisement for firefighter/EMT.