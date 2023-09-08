The Nebraska Cornhuskers are playing in the team’s most hyped and important match-up in at least five years on Saturday, and local fans of the Big Red can catch the action and get autographs from Huskers legend Eric Crouch at a special YMCA-hosted game-watch party at the YMCA’s Christensen Camp on West Military Avenue.

The Cornhuskers are traveling to Boulder for possibly the second biggest game of the second week of the 2023 college football season to meet an old foe: former Big 8 and Big 12 rival Colorado.

The Buffaloes are led by first-year head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders and enter the game 1-0 and ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press’ latest poll. The Huskers are also led by a new head coach — Matt Rhule — who has reinvigorated the program after a dismal tenure under Scott Frost. The Big Red are 0-1 on the season after a nail-biter loss at Minnesota in week one of the season.

Lindy Hoyer, CEO of the Fremont Family YMCA, said the adults-only game-watch party at the YMCA’s Christensen Family Camp is the first-ever Huskers game-watching party that the organization has hosted, and she and the staff are super excited to hopefully see a Big Red victory and welcome Heisman Trophy winner and Huskers legend Eric Crouch to the event.

All event proceeds will be placed into the YMCA’s charitable scholarship fund, Hoyer noted, which is used to help families and individuals in need be able to gain access to the YMCA’s facilities and programming via scholarships that cover membership dues.

“It’ll be held out at our Camp Christensen. We have a lodge space with two separate viewing areas. One space will have cocktail tables and another area will feature sit-down space. It also has a beach and a lake, so people can bring a lawn chair and sit out on the beach and we’ll have a screen outdoors as well,” Hoyer said. “It is a fundraiser. It is helping to support our scholarship programs. We do a lot for families in the community who can’t otherwise afford a membership. The funds that we raise at this event will help us help more families gain access to the YMCA.”

Hoyer said Crouch will be at the event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday signing autographs and meeting and greeting with faithful Huskers fans. She said she and the YMCA staff are, “super excited” that Crouch agreed to help at the event.

“He has agreed to join us for the hour before kickoff. Eric will be there signing autographs, and we’ll have some raffle items we’ll have him sign,” she added. “We’re very flattered he would give us some time on a big Huskers game day, but also a big Midland game day — his son plays for Midland.

This isn’t Crouch’s first interaction with the Fremont Family YMCA, Hoyer noted.

“We have been working with Eric on a new playground, so we’ve gotten to know him. Not only was he a Heisman-winning athlete, he is a very community-minded and conscientious man who was willing to show up and let us use his name, image and likeness to benefit families here in Fremont,” she said.

The entrance fee for the event is $30 per individual and $50 per couple. Those who have small children can arrange to leave them with licensed childcare providers at the YMCA facilities in Fremont during the game. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event; or at the Fremont Family YMCA main offices; the 5-0-5 Brewery Company in downtown Fremont or Woodcliff Restaurant.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with Crouch doing autographs and meeting fans. At 11 a.m., the game will be broadcast on three massive big-screen television displays for all in attendance. One of the screens is an inflatable monitor viewable from the beach area.

According to a flier about the event, there will be a multitude of assorted fun events for attendees, including beer pong; food trucks for tasty treats and snacks; adult alcoholic beverages; sand volleyball; cornhole; raffle drawings for prizes each quarters; and the always fun game of “fowling,” which is a bowling-like game in which participants throw a football at bowling pins in an effort to knock them down.

Hoyer said the football watch party was the idea of a YMCA team brain-storming session between creative staff members.

“Our campsite is kind of a site that not many people know about it, so we’re trying to introduce it as an event space,” Hoyer explained. “We had been doing a lot of market research on how to increase the usage of our facilities at the Y. Many of us are Nebraskans. We are Huskers hopefuls, and it was like …let’s plan an event out there … a watch party that is early enough in the season that nobody has lost hope yet.”

The big game between the Huskers and Buffs is on FOX and kicks off at 11:07 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.