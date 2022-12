Lifeguard class details

Participants must be 15 years of age by the last day of class to be eligible for certification.

Class space is limited and is first-come, first-served basis.

Registration closes one week prior to the first day of class.

Attendance is required during all course-meeting times; breaks will be given for lunch.

Bring appropriate swim attire, a towel, snacks/drinks, lunch and Lifeguard Manual, which can be found online by web-searching “Red Cross Lifeguard Manual.”