A family gathering was held for the baptism of twins, Rawlins and Hayzlee Lendell, at United Church of Christ in Scribner on Sunday, Feb. 9. Pictured is the five-generation family, from left: Glenn Mueller, great-great-grandfather; Debra Maurer, great-grandmother, holding Rawlins; Mickayla Furchert, mother, holding Hayzlee; and Derick Ristau, grandfather.