Teacher retirement
After 25 years of teaching, Karen Kavan is retiring from Clarmar Elementary School.
Kavan began her teaching career at Heartland Community School, formerly known as Henderson Community School, where she taught special education. She wore many hats in her teaching career, including fifth-grade teacher, special education teacher, Title I teacher and physical education teacher in a couple of schools.
Kavan taught at Lincoln Christian School in Lincoln, Rokeby Elementary near Lincoln and Family Service Child Care in Lincoln before coming to Fremont. She taught for five years at the Developmental Learning Program in Fremont before leaving to stay home with her two children, Kaitlyn and Kyle.
While staying home with her children, Kavan worked part time teaching Title I and physical education in Morse Bluff. She also worked as a substitute teacher in Fremont and North Bend.
Once her children were school, she returned to teaching in Fremont at her current position at Clarmar Elementary where she has been teaching third grade for 14 years.
Cards may be sent to Kavan at: Clarmar Elementary School, 1865 E. 19th St., Fremont, NE 68025; or Karen Kavan, 654 County Road Q, North Bend, NE 68649.