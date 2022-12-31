The Fremont Tribune staffs' favorite stories of 2022

Jeff Forward’s Favorite stories of 2022

I joined the staff of the Fremont Tribune in mid-November, so my favorite story options are somewhat limited. However, the fine staff at the paper — notably iconic Tammy Real-McKeighan — kept me busy with some great ideas for articles and coverage.

Here’s a quick look at my top stories of the 2022 year.

Fremont’s charity efforts amazingOver the course of the past six weeks, I was fortunate to be immersed in the world of charitable giving in Fremont and Dodge County. While there were numerous stories on assorted charity drives and causes, I felt all of them fell into one bucket of care.

The charity efforts of all those at the Fremont Salvation Army, notably leaders Rodney and Amber Morin, were inspiring. From managing the ‘Ring the Bell campaign,’—“Salvation Army Red Kettle drive aims high again” from Nov. 19 – to the toy and food drive, “Salvation Army Toy Drive sets record for applicants,” from Nov. 26, the duo were a joy to cover.

Retired Civil Air Patrol Col. Steve Kuddes also was a fun person to cover, and his volunteer efforts with other veteran groups to ensure deceased veterans are honored by placing memorial wreaths on their grave sites every December through the Wreaths Across American program was important; “Donations sought for wreaths for veterans’ graves,” from Nov. 29.

Deb Niles and others involved with Wishing Wheels, a bicycle donation charity organization in Fremont, were also in my top stories. The group’s effort to get two-wheeled transportation to those in need was cool to cover; “Like other charities, Wishing Wheels needs more donations,” from Dec. 3.

All of these articles revealed how gracious and generous Dodge County and Fremont residents are, going out of their way to help those in need.

Interviewing Fred Mytty fun, informativeIt is rare to find a public servant like Fred Mytty who sticks around — with the help of voters — for decades. But that’s just what Mytty did, for 48 years, as the Dodge County Clerk and Elections Commissioner. I got to interview Fred on the phone several times about the results of the Nov. 8 general election as well as his career. He was funny, knowledgeable and clearly beloved in the community; “No recount sought after ballot snafu,” from Nov. 19 and “A Q&A with Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty,” from Dec. 27.

Book controversy a fascinating issueThe end-of-the year book controversy in Fremont was quite fascinating to cover, as it was my first time delving into this topic as a reporter in Nebraska. Over the many years of my career, I’ve reported on or guided as an editor coverage of book controversies and listening to all involved in the current brouhaha in Fremont over what parents claim are too sexually explicit books has been interesting, as well as a learning experience for me as a journalist. That story isn’t over yet, but these articles were among my favorites this year: “Local moms decry sex education, LGBT books in city library,” from Dec. 29, and “Official complaint filed over sex ed book,” from Dec. 30.

Tammy Real-McKeighan’s Favorite stories of 2022

It’s tough to just pick a few.

In recent years, the Fremont Tribune has had writers tell about some of their favorite stories during that last year.

That’s really difficult for me, because I love meeting or becoming reacquainted with people and writing about them, but I’ve tried to narrow my list.

Urologist and patient reunion

I was 21 years old and a fairly new reporter at the Fremont Tribune when I had the opportunity to write about Larry and Melinda Rasmussen, their baby, Mark, and the urologist who’d help save the child’s life.

Dr. Ansar Khan had come to practice in Fremont while waiting to start a job in California – not knowing how a baby with a terminal diagnosis would change the trajectory of his own life.

Mark Rasmussen wasn’t expected to his first birthday, when Khan removed an obstruction that improved Mark’s kidney function. Khan later directed his parents to the University of Minnesota, where Larry’s kidney was transplanted into his little son.

The baby grew up and became a husband and father. He was a youth pastor and later a schoolteacher before becoming a training specialist with the State of Nebraska.

A little more than 40 years after Kahn’s life-saving work, the doctor — who’s had a very successful career in Fremont — had a joyous reunion with Mark and his parents, who shared their journey of faith.

I was so privileged to be at that reunion — never before imagining that the young, single woman who wrote about a very ill baby would have the awesome opportunity as a 62-year-old grandmother to write about a man in his 40s thanking the doctor who’d helped him four decades earlier. Their story ran Feb. 12.

Persistence personified

Wyatt Spalding is one of the most inspirational people I’ve ever met.

And I’ve met lots of people.

Before Wyatt and his twin brother, Wes, were born, their parents, Rick and Mary Jo, learned one baby was growing faster than the other. Wyatt was about one-third the size of his twin. Doctors decided to take the babies at 32 weeks.

Wyatt would have many serious medical conditions and could have lost his fight for life as a baby. But he’d overcome one challenge after another. He later began competing in Special Olympics, earning national recognition.

Today, he’s a motivational speaker, who last I knew was growing the B.ALL.IN. brand with his brother.

I love Wyatt’s never-give-up attitude and how he says he’s learned so much through his circumstances.

“It’s taught me that life isn’t fair, but if you want to go for your dreams, you’ve got to be all in on what you want to do and no matter what adversity gets in your way, if you really want to do something, then go get it,” Wyatt says.

Wyatt’s story ran Jan. 11.

A dog story

I saw compassion in action when I interviewed Kathy and Mark Monaghan and the Community Service Officers with the Fremont Police Department.

The officers and the Monaghans worked together to help reunite a scared, runaway pup, named Lucy, with her 16-year-old owner Kendal Sievers. Kendal’s mom, Nicole, adopted the pup for her son and was taking the puppy for a walk when the animal was frightened by fireworks in April and ran off.

Thus began a months-long effort to catch the elusive and street-savvy pooch. I was moved by how the CSOs tried to get the pup — at one point even crawling on their stomachs in a creek bed to try and catch Lucy.

The Monaghans credit their big, kindly Rhodesian ridgeback dog, Remington, as being the key to getting Lucy to come into their yard so they could catch her. I was impressed by the simple, yet ingenious device Mark rigged up to get the gate to close safely behind Lucy.

I had the awesome privilege of seeing the Monaghans, the Sievers, the CSOs and the dogs during a reunion at the Monaghan home.

For someone who grew up watching “Lassie” — and who cried when the dog made it home to his young owner on the TV show — this was my kind of happy doggy ending. The story ran Dec. 3.

Flyboys

For someone who’s afraid of heights, I had the chance to soar — at least figuratively speaking — with two stories about pilots this year.

I marveled when Lt. Col. Heath Hoppes told me about trying to land an F/A18-C Hornet on the USS Nimitz. Huge, rolling waves were hitting the aircraft carrier, pitching it 30 to 40 feet up and down again like a teeter totter.

At the last minute, a landing signal officer on the carrier told Hoppes to go around – and he narrowly missed hitting the ship.

I really enjoyed writing about Hoppes, who got his start scrubbing bugs off planes at Fremont Municipal Airport. To me, it’s a story about how the sky really is only the limit for someone willing to work hard to achieve their dreams. The story ran Sept. 17.

The story with Col. Todd Riddle proved nostalgic for me.

Riddle was a first-grader when I was a student art teacher in Fremont years ago, so it was really exciting to talk to the combat-decorated fighter pilot.

I’m amazed by the story Riddle tells about flying his fighter jet into a hailstorm while working to protect a disabled U.S. convoy from an impending attack by more than 100 terrorists.

It was fun to learn about and read Riddle’s inspiring new book, “Faith, Family and Fighter Jets — How to Live Life to the Full with Grit and Grace.” Riddle is giving book proceeds to charity.

And did I tell you, Riddle was a young newspaper carrier for the Fremont Tribune years ago? Riddle’s story ran Oct. 15.

Benevolent bell ringer

You’ve got to love a grateful person and Shirley Brester fits that description.

Many years ago, I wrote about Brester and her little daughter, Evelyn, after they survived being stranded in a car during a life-threatening blizzard. Brester prayed and told God that she’d help him in any way she could if he’d get them through that storm.

Evelyn grew up and had children of her own and Brester never forgot her promise. She’s served her church, St. Patrick’s, for years.

And more than 35 years after her snowy ordeal, Brester was ringing bells to raise money for the local Salvation Army’s red kettle drive. She’s helped raise thousands for the charity in past years.

This year, Brester was hoping to meet her goal of raising $12,500 this year. At this time, I’m not sure if she met her goal, but Brester’s desire to help those in need rings true with so many people. And her gratitude to God warms my heart. Her story ran Dec. 25.

Cowboy nurses

I like cowboys and I’ve always had a soft spot for nurses — so a story about cowboy nurses almost seemed too good to be true.

That said, I got to interview former rodeo clown Kay Schwedhelm and his sons, Kevin and Alan — both of whom are cowboys who became nurses.

The story even became more multigenerational when I earned Kevin’s son, Nick, is a champion bareback and saddle bronc rider and a registered nurse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

I learned that cowboys and nurses have a lot in common.

Kevin said both cowboys and nurses must have a type of mental toughness.

“You’ve got to be able to control your emotions,” he added.

Alan also pointed out that both cowboys and nurses must be able to think on their feet.

I interviewed the Schwedhelms during the Washington County Fair in Arlington. It was a fun interview and I walked away relishing the thought of how amazing people can be in more than one arena of life. The story ran Aug. 20.