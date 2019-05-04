Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning
Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning were united in marriage on March 30, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Fremont, with dinner and dance following at Hooper City Auditorium.
Jenna is the daughter of Randy and Bernice Brown of Stanton. Brad is the son of Duane and Lori Panning of Fremont.
Becky Brown, sister-in-law of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Carly Woerman and Nikki Silvey, friends of the bride.
Chase Buresh served as best man. Groomsmen were Nick Bradrick and Corey Jensen, all friends of the groom.
Rachael and Emma Brown, nieces of the bride, were flower girls. Owen, Caleb, Isaac and twins, Oliver and Elliott Brown, nephews of the bride, were the ring bearers.
The couple resides in Fremont where Brad works as an equipment operator/maintenance for Western Sand & Gravel and also is captain of the Winslow Fire Department. Jenna is a business development representative for Applied Underwriters of Omaha.