Wedding: Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek

Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, were married on Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on the UNL campus. Fr. Michael McCabe presided over the ceremony.
Parents of the couple are Ron and Teresa Giesselmann of Fremont and Don and Cari Janousek of Clarkson, Nebraska. Grandparents are Fran (and the late Darrell) Million and Cathy (and the late Merle) Giesselmann, both of Fremont, Gary and Sharon Klco of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the late Ladislav and Dorothy Janousek. Great-grandmother of the bride is Rita Klco of Frankenmuth, Michigan.
Joe Giesselmann of La Vista, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Allyn Gonsor of Ceresco, brother-in-law of the groom; Scott Macklin of Los Angeles, California; Tyler Hitchler of Kearney; Erik Sutterfield of Lincoln; Scott Jorgensen of Brookings, South Dakota; and Nico Cafaro of Argentina, all friends of the groom.
Katy Janousek of Falls Church, Virginia, and Madalyn Janousek of Clarkson, sisters of the bride, were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Holly Gonsor of Ceresco, sister of the groom; Amy Ferguson of Santee, California; Brittany Erdmann of Fairview Park, Ohio; and Amanda Abbott and Anna McDaniel, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, all friends of the bride.
Flower girls were Charli Gonsor and Nora Gonsor of Ceresco, nieces of the groom; and Sloane Pernicek of Omaha, niece of the bride. Ring bearers were Ben Havekost and Ethan Havekost of Fremont, nephews of the groom.
The bride’s personal attendants were Katie Giesselmann of Fremont, sister of the groom; Hannah Havekost of Fremont, niece of the groom; and Allie Schieffer and Jordon Donohoue of Lincoln, friends of the bride.
Ushers were Mitchel West of Lincoln and Jeremy Pernicek of Omaha, both brothers of the bride, and Nate Polacek of Kearney, friend of the groom.
Vocalists for the ceremony were Con O’Shea-Creal and Nicole Grubaugh, and pianist was Krista Hafez, all of Lincoln. Scripture reader was Shayla Wieser of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A reception was held at the Heartland Country Barn south of Fremont. Host couple were Mitchel and Hannah West of Lincoln, brother and sister-in-law of the bride.
Matthew is a graduate of Fremont High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a Spanish teacher at Lincoln East High School and is working toward his master’s in education with an emphasis on Spanish and ELL.
Jillian is a graduate of Clarkson High School and Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. She is currently in her internship year of graduate school, working toward her master’s in mental health therapy.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Giesselmann honeymooned in Maui, Hawaii, and have made their home in Lincoln.