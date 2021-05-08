Wedding: Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek

Matthew Giesselmann and Jillian Janousek, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, were married on Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on the UNL campus. Fr. Michael McCabe presided over the ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Ron and Teresa Giesselmann of Fremont and Don and Cari Janousek of Clarkson, Nebraska. Grandparents are Fran (and the late Darrell) Million and Cathy (and the late Merle) Giesselmann, both of Fremont, Gary and Sharon Klco of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the late Ladislav and Dorothy Janousek. Great-grandmother of the bride is Rita Klco of Frankenmuth, Michigan.

Joe Giesselmann of La Vista, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Allyn Gonsor of Ceresco, brother-in-law of the groom; Scott Macklin of Los Angeles, California; Tyler Hitchler of Kearney; Erik Sutterfield of Lincoln; Scott Jorgensen of Brookings, South Dakota; and Nico Cafaro of Argentina, all friends of the groom.

Katy Janousek of Falls Church, Virginia, and Madalyn Janousek of Clarkson, sisters of the bride, were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Holly Gonsor of Ceresco, sister of the groom; Amy Ferguson of Santee, California; Brittany Erdmann of Fairview Park, Ohio; and Amanda Abbott and Anna McDaniel, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, all friends of the bride.