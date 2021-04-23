Area athletes compete in Nebraska TrackFest

A trio of Bergan track athletes took part in the 2021 Nebraska TrackFest Tuesday.
Shea Gossett shined at the all-class meet, winning the triple jump and taking fifth in the long jump.
The senior landed the winning distance of 42’6 1/2” on his final jump to edge out Ralston’s Ezekiyal Wells by an inch and a half.
Gossett put forth a leap of 20’ 8 1/2” in the long jump.
Senior Lauren Baker finished eighth in the long jump with a final distance of 15’3 1/4”—which she landed on her first jump of the day.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik clocked in at 2:27.72 to finish ninth in the 800m.
North Bend Central’s Sydney Emanuel also placed in the 800m, finishing seventh in 2:25.53.
Kaitlyn Emanuel took eighth in the 100m hurdles in 16.68 and 11th in teh 300m hurdles in 51.14.
The younger Emanuel sister finished second in the long jump, finishing 1/2” out of first place with a jump of 16’ 6 1/2”. In the triple jump, the sophomore took fifth with a final sistance of 33’ 5 1/2”.
Cierra Kluthe finished 10th in the 100m dash with a time of 13.56.
Josie Cleveringa took sixth in the 200m dash in 27.91.
Ally Pojar clocked a 1:05.28 in the 400m to finish seventh, adding to her sxith place finish in the high jump after clearing 5’.
Hannah Williams claimed a sixth place finish in the 3,200m with a 12:41.50.
Anna Halladay landed a throw of 104’4” in the discus to finish in sixth.
The Lady Tigers relays produced fourth place finishes in the 4x100m and the 4x400m races.
Carter Richardson ;ed the boys squad with an eighth place finish in the 400m in 54.18.
The Tigers 4x100m squad finished fourth in the race.