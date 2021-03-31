 Skip to main content
Area athletes earn Academic All-State recognition
Area athletes earn Academic All-State recognition

FRE_010521_B1_FHS GBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Macy Bryant makes a pass during the Lady Tigers 79-67 loss in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game. Bryant was one of several area athletes to earn Academic All-State recognition. 

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The NSAA and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recently announced the 2020-21 Winter Academic All-State recipients.

Nearly 2,000 students from across the state were recognized for their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Area Academic

All-State RecipientsArchbishop Bergan

  • Boys Basketball—Shea Gossett, Sam Sleister
  • Girls Basketball—Lauren Baker, Jadin Ostrand
  • Wrestling—Clay Hedges, Cal Janke

Arlington

  • Boys Basketball—Aiden Foreman, Colby Grefe
  • Girls Basketball—Kailynn Gubbels, Kate Miller
  • Wrestling—Joshua Miller

Cedar Bluffs

  • Girls Basketball—Skylar Shanahan, Madelyn Thomas
  • Wrestling—Emma Kavan

Fremont

Boys Basketball—Dawson Glause, Conner Richmond

Girls Basketball—Macy Bryant, Sarah Shepard

Boys Bowling—Cole Macaluso

Girls Bowling—Kayleigh McKenzie

Boys Swimming—Connor Christ, John Monson

Girls Swimming—Lucy Dillon, Karsen Jesse

Wrestling—Tawnie Escamilla, Luke Follett

Logan View

Boys Basketball—Riley Hoetfelker, Garrett Kriete

Girls Basketball—Josie Kahlandt, Valerie Uehling

Wrestling—Ty Miller, Dru Mueller

North Bend Central

Boys Basketball—Austin Taylor, Jaxon Wietfeld

Girls Basketball—Sydney Emanuel, Ally Pojar

Scribner-Snyder

Wrestling—Jillian Adams, Ashley Stadt

