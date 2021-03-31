Area athletes earn Academic All-State recognition

The NSAA and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recently announced the 2020-21 Winter Academic All-State recipients.
Nearly 2,000 students from across the state were recognized for their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.
Area Academic
All-State RecipientsArchbishop Bergan
- Boys Basketball—Shea Gossett, Sam Sleister
- Girls Basketball—Lauren Baker, Jadin Ostrand
- Wrestling—Clay Hedges, Cal Janke
Arlington
- Boys Basketball—Aiden Foreman, Colby Grefe
- Girls Basketball—Kailynn Gubbels, Kate Miller
- Wrestling—Joshua Miller
Cedar Bluffs
- Girls Basketball—Skylar Shanahan, Madelyn Thomas
- Wrestling—Emma Kavan
Fremont
Boys Basketball—Dawson Glause, Conner Richmond
Girls Basketball—Macy Bryant, Sarah Shepard
Boys Bowling—Cole Macaluso
Girls Bowling—Kayleigh McKenzie
Boys Swimming—Connor Christ, John Monson
Girls Swimming—Lucy Dillon, Karsen Jesse
Wrestling—Tawnie Escamilla, Luke Follett
Logan View
Boys Basketball—Riley Hoetfelker, Garrett Kriete
Girls Basketball—Josie Kahlandt, Valerie Uehling
Wrestling—Ty Miller, Dru Mueller
North Bend Central
Boys Basketball—Austin Taylor, Jaxon Wietfeld
Girls Basketball—Sydney Emanuel, Ally Pojar
Scribner-Snyder
Wrestling—Jillian Adams, Ashley Stadt