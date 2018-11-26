Class A

Fremont High School

Nov. 29 at Lincoln East in Early Bird Classic

Dec. 1 at Millard West in Early Bird Classic

Dec. 4 vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic

Dec. 7 vs. Grand Island

Dec. 9 vs. Omaha Northwest

Dec. 14 at Kearney

Dec. 21 vs. Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 27-31 at HAC Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 at Columbus

Jan. 11 vs. Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 12 at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 19 at North Platte

Jan. 25 at Norfolk

Jan. 26 vs. Millard West

Jan. 29 at Bennington

Feb. 1 at Lincoln High

Feb. 2 at Millard South

Feb. 8 vs. Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 9 at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 14 vs. Millard North

Feb. 15 vs. Lincoln North Star

---

Class B

Blair

Dec. 1 vs. Ralston

Dec. 4 vs. Harlan, IA

Dec. 7 at Waverly

Dec. 8 vs. Norris

Dec. 15-16 at Cougar Classic Tournament

Dec. 17 vs. Schuyler

Dec. 21 at CB Abraham Lincoln, IA

Jan. 4 vs. Nebraska City

Jan. 5 vs. Bennington

Jan. 6 vs. CB Abraham Lincoln, IA

Jan. 8 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Jan. 10 at Omaha Skutt Catholic

Jan. 11 vs. Plattsmouth

Jan. 15 vs. Omaha Concordia

Jan. 17 at Bishop Neumann

Jan. 18 at Elkhorn

Jan. 22-25 at EMC Tournament

Feb. 1 vs. Seward

Feb. 2 at Crete

Feb. 5 vs. Gretna

Feb. 8 vs. Columbus

---

Elkhorn High

Dec. 1 vs. Waverly

Dec. 4 vs. Platteview

Dec. 7 at Norris

Dec. 8 vs. Boys Town

Dec. 14 vs. Nebraska City

Dec. 15 vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic

Dec. 18 vs. Elkhorn South

Dec. 21 at CB St. Albert, IA

Dec. 27-28 at York Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 at Plattsmouth

Jan. 5 vs. Aurora

Jan. 12 vs. Omaha Gross Catholic

Jan. 15 at Columbus

Jan. 18 vs. Blair

Jan. 22-25 at Eastern Midland Conference Tournament

Feb. 1 at Gretna

Feb. 5 vs. Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 7 at Bennington

Feb. 12 at Ralston

Feb. 15 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

---

Class C-1

Arlington

Nov. 29 vs. West Point-Beemer

Dec. 1 at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 4 at Yutan

Dec. 7 at Platteview

Dec. 11 vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 15 at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 18 vs. Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 27-29 at Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 vs. Raymond Central

Jan. 5 vs. Archbishop Bergan

Jan. 8 at North Bend Central

Jan. 11 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 15 vs. LVSS

Jan. 18 vs. Douglas County West

Jan. 21-26 at Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Jan. 29 at Fort Calhoun

Feb. 1 at Wahoo

Feb. 5 at Plattsmouth

Feb. 8 vs. Wayne

Feb. 15 vs. Mount Michael Benedictine

---

Bishop Neumann

Nov. 30 vs. Gretna

Dec. 1 at Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 4 vs. Mount Michael Benedictine

Dec. 7 at Norfolk Catholic

Dec. 11 vs. Aquinas Catholic

Dec. 14 at CB St. Albert, IA

Dec. 20 vs. Omaha Gross Catholic

Dec. 28-29 at Wahoo Holiday Tournament

Jan 3. Vs. Bennington

Jan. 4 vs. Boys Town

Jan. 11 at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 12 CB Abraham Lincoln, IA

Jan. 17 vs. Blair

Jan. 18 at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 21-26 at Centennial Conference Tournament

Feb. 1 at Columbus Scotus

Feb. 8 vs. Archbishop Bergan

Feb. 9 vs. Lourdes Central Catholic

Feb. 12 at Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 15 at Lincoln Christian

---

Douglas County West

Nov. 29 vs. Omaha Brownell Talbo

Dec. 1 at Archbishop Bergan

Dec. 7 vs. Fort Calhoun

Dec. 8 at Omaha Concordia

Dec. 11 vs. Boys Town

Dec. 14 at Raymond Central

Dec. 15 vs. Omaha Christian Academy

Dec. 18 vs. LVSS

Dec. 28-29 at David City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 8 vs. Yutan

Jan. 12 at Wahoo

Jan. 15 vs. Louisville

Jan. 18 at Arlington

Jan. 21-26 at Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Jan. 29 at Syracuse

Jan. 31 at Schuyler

Feb. 1 vs. Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 5 at Platteview

Feb. 15 at Tekamah-Herman

---

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Nov. 29 vs. Oakland-Craig

Dec. 1 vs. Twin River

Dec. 4 at Wayne

Dec. 8 vs. Wahoo

Dec. 11 vs. Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 14 vs. Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 18 at Douglas County West

Dec. 28-29 at Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 vs. North Bend Central

Jan. 5 vs. Stanton

Jan. 8 at Madison

Jan. 12 at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 15 at Arlington

Jan. 17 at Raymond Central

Jan. 19 vs. West Point-Beemer

Jan. 22 at Howells-Dodge

Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 – East Husker Conference Tournament

Feb. 5 at Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 8 at BRLD

Feb. 15 vs. Yutan

---

North Bend Central

Nov. 29 vs. Twin River

Dec. 1 at Seward

Dec. 4 at Schuyler

Dec. 6 vs. West Point-Beemer

Dec. 11 at Stanton

Dec. 21 vs. Milford

Dec. 28-29 at North Bend Central Holiday Tournament

Jan 4. at LVSS

Jan. 8 vs. Arlington

Jan. 10 vs. Wayne

Jan. 12 at Archbishop Bergan

Jan. 15 vs. Columbus Scotus

Jan. 18 vs. Oakland-Craig

Jan. 22 at Madison

Jan. 24 vs. Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament

Feb. 5 at Tekamah-Herman

Feb. 7 vs. Howells-Dodge

Feb. 9 vs. GICC

Feb. 15 at Fort Calhoun

----

Wahoo High

Nov. 29 at Bennington

Nov. 30 vs. Aurora

Dec. 7 at Wayne

Dec. 8 at LVSS

Dec. 14 vs. Fort Calhoun

Dec. 17 at Yutan

Dec. 18 vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 28-29 at Wahoo Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 5 vs. Crete

Jan. 11 at Platteview

Jan. 12 vs. Douglas County West

Jan. 15 at Raymond Central

Jan. 18 vs. Norfolk Catholic

Jan. 21-26 at Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 1 vs. Arlington

Feb. 2 vs. GICC

Feb. 5 at Columbus Scotus

Feb. 9 vs. Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 16 at Elmwood-Murdock

---

West Point-Beemer

Nov. 29 at Arlington

Dec. 1 vs. Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Dec. 4 at Stanton

Dec. 6 at North Bend Central

Dec. 11 vs. Howells-Dodge

Dec. 20 at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 27-29 at Northeast Nebraska Shoot Out

Jan. 4 at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 5 vs. BRLD

Jan. 8 vs. Battle Creek

Jan. 10 vs. Schuyler

Jan. 12 at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 18 vs. Twin River

Jan. 19 at LVSS

Jan. 22 vs. Pierce

Jan. 24 at Wayne

Jan. 26 – Feb. 2. at East Husker Conference Tournament

Feb. 5 vs. Madison

Feb. 8 at Oakland-Craig

Feb. 15 at Fremont Bergan

---

Class C-2

BRLD

Nov. 29 at Omaha Nation

Dec. 1 vs. Homer

Dec. 4 vs. Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 6 vs. Walthill

Dec. 7 at Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 14 at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 21 vs. Ponca

Dec. 28-29 at Howells-Dodge Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 5 at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 11 at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 15 at Wakefield

Jan. 18 at Humprhey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 19 vs. Stanton

Jan. 22 at Winnebago

Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament

Feb. 5 at Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 8 vs. LVSS

Feb. 9 vs. Auburn

Feb. 15 vs. Pender

---

Howells-Dodge

Nov. 29 at Pierce

Nov. 30 vs. Stanton

Dec. 4 vs. Aquinas Catholic

Dec. 6 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 8 vs. Oakland-Craig

Dec. 11 at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 14 vs. BRLD

Dec. 15 at Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 28-29 at Howells-Dodge Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 vs. Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 5 at Plainview

Jan. 11 vs. Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 12 vs. Mead

Jan. 18 vs. Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 19 at Pender

Jan. 22 vs. LVSS

Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament

Feb. 7 at North Bend Central

Feb. 8 vs. Wakefield

Feb. 15 s. Lutheran High Northeast

---

Oakland-Craig

Nov. 29 at LVSS

Dec. 1 at Boys Town

Dec. 4 vs. Clarkson-Leigh

Dec. 7 at Pender

Dec. 11 at Winnebago

Dec. 13 vs. Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 15 vs. Madison

Dec. 18 at GACC

Dec. 20 vs. Omaha Nation

Dec. 28-29 at Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 at Stanton

Jan. 8 at Walthill

Jan. 11 vs. BRLD

Jan. 15 at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 18 at North Bend Central

Jan. 22 at Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament

Feb. 8 vs. West Point-Beemer

---

Class D-1

Fremont Bergan

Nov. 30 at Omaha Christian Academy

Dec. 1 vs. Douglas County West

Dec. 7 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 8 vs. Aquinas Catholic

Dec. 14 vs. Lourdes Central Catholic

Dec. 15 at Lincoln Christian

Dec. 20-21 at Knight Holiday Classic

Dec. 28-29 at Ashland-Greenwood Invitational

Jan. 4 vs. Homer

Jan. 5 at Arlington

Jan. 12 vs. North Bend Central

Jan. 17 vs. Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 18 at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 21-26 at Centennial Conference Tournament

Jan. 29 vs. Omaha Concordia

Feb. 1 at Boys Town

Feb. 8 at Bishop Neuman

Feb. 9 vs. GACC

Feb. 15 vs. West Point-Beemer

---

Cedar Bluffs

Nov. 29 at East Butler

Dec. 1 vs. Allen

Dec. 4 vs. College View Academy

Dec. 8 vs. Spalding Academy

Dec. 13 vs. Omaha Christian Academy

Dec. 14 at Whiting, IA

Dec. 18 vs. Mead

Dec. 20 vs. Iowa School-Deaf

Dec. 27-28 at Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4 at Lewiston

Jan. 5 vs. Dorchester

Jan. 12 at Heartland Christian, IA

Jan. 17 at Parkview Christian

Jan. 19-26 at Nebraska Frontier Conference Boys Tournament

Jan. 29 at Elba

Feb. 1 vs. St. Edwards

Feb. 5 vs. Cornerstone Christian

Feb. 8 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 15 at Winside

