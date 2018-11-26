Class A
Fremont High School
Nov. 29 at Lincoln East in Early Bird Classic
Dec. 1 at Millard West in Early Bird Classic
Dec. 4 vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic
Dec. 7 vs. Grand Island
Dec. 9 vs. Omaha Northwest
Dec. 14 at Kearney
Dec. 21 vs. Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 27-31 at HAC Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 at Columbus
Jan. 11 vs. Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 12 at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 19 at North Platte
Jan. 25 at Norfolk
Jan. 26 vs. Millard West
Jan. 29 at Bennington
Feb. 1 at Lincoln High
Feb. 2 at Millard South
Feb. 8 vs. Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 9 at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 14 vs. Millard North
Feb. 15 vs. Lincoln North Star
---
Class B
Blair
Dec. 1 vs. Ralston
Dec. 4 vs. Harlan, IA
Dec. 7 at Waverly
Dec. 8 vs. Norris
Dec. 15-16 at Cougar Classic Tournament
Dec. 17 vs. Schuyler
Dec. 21 at CB Abraham Lincoln, IA
Jan. 4 vs. Nebraska City
Jan. 5 vs. Bennington
Jan. 6 vs. CB Abraham Lincoln, IA
Jan. 8 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Jan. 10 at Omaha Skutt Catholic
Jan. 11 vs. Plattsmouth
Jan. 15 vs. Omaha Concordia
Jan. 17 at Bishop Neumann
Jan. 18 at Elkhorn
Jan. 22-25 at EMC Tournament
Feb. 1 vs. Seward
Feb. 2 at Crete
Feb. 5 vs. Gretna
Feb. 8 vs. Columbus
---
Elkhorn High
Dec. 1 vs. Waverly
Dec. 4 vs. Platteview
Dec. 7 at Norris
Dec. 8 vs. Boys Town
Dec. 14 vs. Nebraska City
Dec. 15 vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic
Dec. 18 vs. Elkhorn South
Dec. 21 at CB St. Albert, IA
Dec. 27-28 at York Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 at Plattsmouth
Jan. 5 vs. Aurora
Jan. 12 vs. Omaha Gross Catholic
Jan. 15 at Columbus
Jan. 18 vs. Blair
Jan. 22-25 at Eastern Midland Conference Tournament
Feb. 1 at Gretna
Feb. 5 vs. Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 7 at Bennington
Feb. 12 at Ralston
Feb. 15 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
---
Class C-1
Arlington
Nov. 29 vs. West Point-Beemer
Dec. 1 at Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 4 at Yutan
Dec. 7 at Platteview
Dec. 11 vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 15 at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 18 vs. Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 27-29 at Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 vs. Raymond Central
Jan. 5 vs. Archbishop Bergan
Jan. 8 at North Bend Central
Jan. 11 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 15 vs. LVSS
Jan. 18 vs. Douglas County West
Jan. 21-26 at Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Jan. 29 at Fort Calhoun
Feb. 1 at Wahoo
Feb. 5 at Plattsmouth
Feb. 8 vs. Wayne
Feb. 15 vs. Mount Michael Benedictine
---
Bishop Neumann
Nov. 30 vs. Gretna
Dec. 1 at Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 4 vs. Mount Michael Benedictine
Dec. 7 at Norfolk Catholic
Dec. 11 vs. Aquinas Catholic
Dec. 14 at CB St. Albert, IA
Dec. 20 vs. Omaha Gross Catholic
Dec. 28-29 at Wahoo Holiday Tournament
Jan 3. Vs. Bennington
Jan. 4 vs. Boys Town
Jan. 11 at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 12 CB Abraham Lincoln, IA
Jan. 17 vs. Blair
Jan. 18 at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 21-26 at Centennial Conference Tournament
Feb. 1 at Columbus Scotus
Feb. 8 vs. Archbishop Bergan
Feb. 9 vs. Lourdes Central Catholic
Feb. 12 at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 15 at Lincoln Christian
---
Douglas County West
Nov. 29 vs. Omaha Brownell Talbo
Dec. 1 at Archbishop Bergan
Dec. 7 vs. Fort Calhoun
Dec. 8 at Omaha Concordia
Dec. 11 vs. Boys Town
Dec. 14 at Raymond Central
Dec. 15 vs. Omaha Christian Academy
Dec. 18 vs. LVSS
Dec. 28-29 at David City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3 at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 8 vs. Yutan
Jan. 12 at Wahoo
Jan. 15 vs. Louisville
Jan. 18 at Arlington
Jan. 21-26 at Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Jan. 29 at Syracuse
Jan. 31 at Schuyler
Feb. 1 vs. Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 5 at Platteview
Feb. 15 at Tekamah-Herman
---
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Nov. 29 vs. Oakland-Craig
Dec. 1 vs. Twin River
Dec. 4 at Wayne
Dec. 8 vs. Wahoo
Dec. 11 vs. Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 14 vs. Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 18 at Douglas County West
Dec. 28-29 at Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 vs. North Bend Central
Jan. 5 vs. Stanton
Jan. 8 at Madison
Jan. 12 at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 15 at Arlington
Jan. 17 at Raymond Central
Jan. 19 vs. West Point-Beemer
Jan. 22 at Howells-Dodge
Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 – East Husker Conference Tournament
Feb. 5 at Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 8 at BRLD
Feb. 15 vs. Yutan
---
North Bend Central
Nov. 29 vs. Twin River
Dec. 1 at Seward
Dec. 4 at Schuyler
Dec. 6 vs. West Point-Beemer
Dec. 11 at Stanton
Dec. 21 vs. Milford
Dec. 28-29 at North Bend Central Holiday Tournament
Jan 4. at LVSS
Jan. 8 vs. Arlington
Jan. 10 vs. Wayne
Jan. 12 at Archbishop Bergan
Jan. 15 vs. Columbus Scotus
Jan. 18 vs. Oakland-Craig
Jan. 22 at Madison
Jan. 24 vs. Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament
Feb. 5 at Tekamah-Herman
Feb. 7 vs. Howells-Dodge
Feb. 9 vs. GICC
Feb. 15 at Fort Calhoun
----
Wahoo High
Nov. 29 at Bennington
Nov. 30 vs. Aurora
Dec. 7 at Wayne
Dec. 8 at LVSS
Dec. 14 vs. Fort Calhoun
Dec. 17 at Yutan
Dec. 18 vs. Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 28-29 at Wahoo Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 5 vs. Crete
Jan. 11 at Platteview
Jan. 12 vs. Douglas County West
Jan. 15 at Raymond Central
Jan. 18 vs. Norfolk Catholic
Jan. 21-26 at Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 1 vs. Arlington
Feb. 2 vs. GICC
Feb. 5 at Columbus Scotus
Feb. 9 vs. Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 16 at Elmwood-Murdock
---
West Point-Beemer
Nov. 29 at Arlington
Dec. 1 vs. Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Dec. 4 at Stanton
Dec. 6 at North Bend Central
Dec. 11 vs. Howells-Dodge
Dec. 20 at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 27-29 at Northeast Nebraska Shoot Out
Jan. 4 at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 5 vs. BRLD
Jan. 8 vs. Battle Creek
Jan. 10 vs. Schuyler
Jan. 12 at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 18 vs. Twin River
Jan. 19 at LVSS
Jan. 22 vs. Pierce
Jan. 24 at Wayne
Jan. 26 – Feb. 2. at East Husker Conference Tournament
Feb. 5 vs. Madison
Feb. 8 at Oakland-Craig
Feb. 15 at Fremont Bergan
---
Class C-2
BRLD
Nov. 29 at Omaha Nation
Dec. 1 vs. Homer
Dec. 4 vs. Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 6 vs. Walthill
Dec. 7 at Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 14 at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 21 vs. Ponca
Dec. 28-29 at Howells-Dodge Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 5 at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 11 at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 15 at Wakefield
Jan. 18 at Humprhey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 19 vs. Stanton
Jan. 22 at Winnebago
Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament
Feb. 5 at Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 8 vs. LVSS
Feb. 9 vs. Auburn
Feb. 15 vs. Pender
---
Howells-Dodge
Nov. 29 at Pierce
Nov. 30 vs. Stanton
Dec. 4 vs. Aquinas Catholic
Dec. 6 at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 8 vs. Oakland-Craig
Dec. 11 at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 14 vs. BRLD
Dec. 15 at Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 28-29 at Howells-Dodge Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 vs. Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 5 at Plainview
Jan. 11 vs. Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 12 vs. Mead
Jan. 18 vs. Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 19 at Pender
Jan. 22 vs. LVSS
Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament
Feb. 7 at North Bend Central
Feb. 8 vs. Wakefield
Feb. 15 s. Lutheran High Northeast
---
Oakland-Craig
Nov. 29 at LVSS
Dec. 1 at Boys Town
Dec. 4 vs. Clarkson-Leigh
Dec. 7 at Pender
Dec. 11 at Winnebago
Dec. 13 vs. Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 15 vs. Madison
Dec. 18 at GACC
Dec. 20 vs. Omaha Nation
Dec. 28-29 at Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 at Stanton
Jan. 8 at Walthill
Jan. 11 vs. BRLD
Jan. 15 at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 18 at North Bend Central
Jan. 22 at Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 26 – Feb. 2 at East Husker Conference Tournament
Feb. 8 vs. West Point-Beemer
---
Class D-1
Fremont Bergan
Nov. 30 at Omaha Christian Academy
Dec. 1 vs. Douglas County West
Dec. 7 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 8 vs. Aquinas Catholic
Dec. 14 vs. Lourdes Central Catholic
Dec. 15 at Lincoln Christian
Dec. 20-21 at Knight Holiday Classic
Dec. 28-29 at Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Jan. 4 vs. Homer
Jan. 5 at Arlington
Jan. 12 vs. North Bend Central
Jan. 17 vs. Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 18 at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 21-26 at Centennial Conference Tournament
Jan. 29 vs. Omaha Concordia
Feb. 1 at Boys Town
Feb. 8 at Bishop Neuman
Feb. 9 vs. GACC
Feb. 15 vs. West Point-Beemer
---
Cedar Bluffs
Nov. 29 at East Butler
Dec. 1 vs. Allen
Dec. 4 vs. College View Academy
Dec. 8 vs. Spalding Academy
Dec. 13 vs. Omaha Christian Academy
Dec. 14 at Whiting, IA
Dec. 18 vs. Mead
Dec. 20 vs. Iowa School-Deaf
Dec. 27-28 at Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 at Lewiston
Jan. 5 vs. Dorchester
Jan. 12 at Heartland Christian, IA
Jan. 17 at Parkview Christian
Jan. 19-26 at Nebraska Frontier Conference Boys Tournament
Jan. 29 at Elba
Feb. 1 vs. St. Edwards
Feb. 5 vs. Cornerstone Christian
Feb. 8 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 15 at Winside