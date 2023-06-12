Six Fremont golfers hit the course at The Pines in Valley for the opening round of the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship Monday.

The top two finishers in both the boys and girls 16-18 division automatically advance to the Junior PGA Championships with the next five lowest rounds earn alternate spots.

Ansley Giesselmann sits one stroke off the alternate mark in a tie for eighth place after shooting +6, 78, in the opening round.

The junior-to-be was +7 after the first nine holes then settled in on the backside to a tune of -1 with birdies on the 11th and 16th holes.

Future Indiana Hoosier Nicole Kolbas currently leads at -2, 70.

In the boys division, Drake Hull and Carson Vecera both sit just off the pace.

Hull carded a +2, 74, with three birdies on the day and will enter day two in a tie for 16th place.

Vecera entered the clubhouse at +4, 76, in a six-way tie for 22nd place.

Colton Mittag of Ashland will sleep with the lead after firing a -6, 66. Connor Steichen, Jackson Benge and Jacob Cosimano are all tied for second at -4, 68.

In the boys 13-15 division, Fremont's Trey Mooney sits in a tie for fourth place after shooting a +6, 78.

Jackson Luebbe sits just outside the top 10 in 12th after a +10, 82.

Boston Bojanski is tied for 17th at +18, 90.

The second round of the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.