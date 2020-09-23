Area golfers hit links for Arlington Invite

A host of area girls golf teams took part in the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Golf Club on Tuesday

Arlington claimed a third place finish as team led by Dianna Taylor, who finished second with a 112.

Ema Horner earned a top 15 finish for the Eagles with a 124. Kloey Dau took 18th with a 132 while Charlie Hendry shot 141 for 26th and Kaylie Erwin shot 137.

Fremont Bergan had a pair of finishers in the top 15 with Jocelyn Kumm taking fifth with a 116. Olivia Fedde carded a 12 to take 13th.

“It was great for Jocelyn Kumm and Olivia Fedde to get a medal today,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murnan said. “Olivia has really done a great job working hard to get this game figured out .”

Tillie Fernau shot a 132 for 18th and Olivia Prauner took home 23rd with a 139.

Cedar Bluffs lone golfer Jonnie Mahrt shot a 136 to finish 21st.

A pair of Fremont junior varisity memebers took part in the tournament with Mara Huss carding a 157 and Haylee Bates shooting a 174.

Arlington Invite Medalists1. Brook Diekemper, West Point—Beemer, 94; 2. Dianna Taylor, Arlington, 112; 2. Mallory Stirek, Blair, 112; 4. Shelbie Woerman, West Point—Beemer, 115; 5. Jocelyn Kumm, Bergan, 116; 6. Addie Stirek, Blair, 121; 7. Allie Boell, West Point—Beemer, 122; 8. Rylee Hogue, Elmwood—Murdock, 123; 8. Gwen Leuschen, Palmyra, 123; 8. Briana Gerken, West Point—Beemer, 123; 11. Ema Horner, Arlington, 124; 11. Sydney Cambell, Blair, 124; 13. Olivia Fedde, Bergan, 125; 14. Jami Twomey, Elmwood—Murdock, 126; 15. Kara Selken, Oakland—Craig, 127.

