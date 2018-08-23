Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Class A

Fremont High

Aug. 24 at Lincoln Northeast

Aug. 31 vs. Omaha Benson

Sept. 7 vs. North Platte

Sept. 14 at Columbus

Sept. 20 at Millard North

Sept. 28 vs. Papillion-LaVista

Oct. 4 at Omaha Burke

Oct. 12 vs. Gretna

Oct. 19 vs. Elkhorn

---

Elkhorn High

Aug. 24 at Elkhorn South

Aug. 31 vs. Norfolk

Sept. 7 vs. Columbus

Sept. 13 at Lincoln Southwest

Sept. 21 at Omaha Burke

Sept. 28 vs. Millard North

Oct. 5 at Gretna

Oct. 12 vs. Papillion-LaVista

Oct. 19 at Fremont

--

Class B

Blair

Aug. 24 vs. Plattsmouth

Aug. 31 at York

Sept. 7 vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic

Sept. 14 vs. Norris

Sept. 21 at South Sioux City

Sept. 28 at Schuyler

Oct. 5 vs. Mount Michael Benedictine

Oct. 12 vs. Bennington

Oct. 19 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

---

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Aug. 24 vs. Ralston

Aug. 31 vs. Gross Catholic

Sept. 7 at Omaha Concordia

Sept. 14 at Plattsmouth

Sept. 21 vs. Schuyler

Sept. 28 vs. Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Oct. 5 at Blair

Oct. 12 vs. South Sioux City

Oct. 19 at Bennington

---

Schuyler

Aug. 24 vs. Nebraska City

Aug. 31. at Lexington

Sept. 7 vs. Douglas County West

Sept. 14 at Gross Catholic

Sept. 21 at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Sept. 28 vs. Blair

Oct. 5 vs. Bennington

Oct. 12 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Oct. 19 at South Sioux City

--

Class C-1

Arlington

Aug. 24 at West Point-Beemer

Aug. 31 vs. Pierce

Sept. 7 at Wayne

Sept. 14 vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove

Sept. 21 vs. Omaha Concordia

Sept. 28 at Fort Calhoun

Oct. 5 vs. Boys Town

Oct. 12 at Platteview

Oct. 19 vs. Douglas County West

---

Bishop Neumann

Aug. 24 vs. Boys Town

Aug. 30 at Lincoln Lutheran

Sept. 7 vs. Fort Calhoun

Sept. 14 at Lincoln Christian

Sept. 21 vs. Columbus Lakeview

Sept. 28 at Columbus Scotus

Oct. 5 vs. Wahoo

Oct. 12 at Raymond Central

Oct. 19 at Wayne

---

Douglas County West

Aug. 24 at Raymond Central

Aug. 31 vs. Columbus Lakeview

Sept. 7 at Schuyler

Sept. 14 at West Point-Beemer

Sept. 21 vs. Plattsmouth

Sept. 28 at Omaha Concordia

Oct. 5 vs. Fort Calhoun

Oct. 12 vs. Boys Town

Oct. 19 at Arlington

---

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Aug. 24 at Archbishop Bergan

Aug. 31 vs. North Bend Central

Sept. 7 vs. Boys Town

Sept. 14 at Fort Calhoun

Sept. 21 at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Sept. 28 vs. Wayne

Oct. 5 at Pierce

Oct. 12 at Columbus Scotus

Oct. 19 vs. West Point-Beemer

---

Wahoo High

Aug. 24 at Wayne

Aug. 31 vs. Nebraska City

Sept. 7 at Aurora

Sept. 14 at Platteview

Sept. 21 vs. West Point-Beemer

Sept. 28 vs. Raymond Central

Oct. 5 at Bishop Neumann

Oct. 12 vs. Columbus Lakeview

Oct. 19 at Columbus Scotus

---

West Point-Beemer

Aug. 24 vs. Arlington

Aug. 31 at Boys Town

Sept. 7 at Columbus Scotus

Sept. 14 vs. Douglas County West

Sept. 21 at Wahoo

Sept. 28 vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove

Oct. 5 at Wayne

Oct. 12 vs. Pierce

Oct. 19 at LVSS

--

Class C-2

Fremont Bergan

Aug. 24 vs. LVSS

Aug. 31 at Crofton

Sept. 7 at Wilber-Clatonia

Sept. 14 vs. Stanton

Sept. 21 vs. Louisville

Sept. 28 at Yutan

Oct. 5 vs. Oakland-Craig

Oct. 12 at BRLD

Oct. 19 at Tekamah-Herman

---

BRLD

Aug. 24 vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic

Aug. 31 at Ponca

Sept. 7 at Crofton

Sept. 14 vs. Norfolk Catholic

Sept. 21 vs. Yutan

Sept. 28 at Tekamah-Herman

Oct. 5 vs. Louisville

Oct. 12 vs. Archbishop Bergan

Oct. 19 at Oakland-Craig

---

North Bend Central

Aug. 24 vs. Johnson County Central

Aug. 31 at LVSS

Sept. 7 vs. Stanton

Sept. 14 at GICC

Sept. 21 vs. Twin River

Sept. 28 vs. Centennial

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Oct. 5 at Aquinas Catholic

Oct. 12 at Shelby-Rising City

Oct. 19 vs. David City

---

Oakland-Craig

Aug. 24 vs. Crofton

Aug. 31 at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Sept. 7 at Ponca

Sept. 14 vs. Syracuse

Sept. 21 vs. Tekamah-Herman

Sept. 28 at Louisville

Oct. 5 at Archbishop Bergan

Oct. 12 vs. Yutan

Oct. 19 vs. BRLD

---

Tekamah-Herman

Aug. 24 vs. Ponca

Aug. 31 at Stanton

Sept. 7 vs. Twin River

Sept. 14 vs. Conestoga

Sept. 21 at Oakland-Craig

Sept. 28 vs. BRLD

Oct. 5 at Yutan

Oct. 12 at Louisville

Oct. 19 vs. Fremont Bergan

---

Yutan

Aug. 24 vs. Freeman

Aug. 31 at Conestoga

Sept. 7 at Malcolm

Sept. 14 vs. Johnson County Central

Sept. 21 at BRLD

Sept. 28 vs. Archbishop Bergan

Oct. 5 vs. Tekamah-Herman

Oct. 12 at Oakland-Craig

Oct. 19 vs. Louisville

----

Class D-1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Aug. 24 at East Butler

Aug. 31 at Howells-Dodge

Sept. 7 vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot

Sept. 21 vs. Wisner Pilger

Sept. 28 at Omaha Nation

Oct. 5 vs. Wakefield

Oct. 12 vs. Homer

Oct. 19 at Winnebago

---

Howells-Dodge

Aug. 24 at Clarkson/Leigh

Aug. 31 vs. GACC

Sept. 7 at Wakefield

Sept. 21 vs. Lutheran High Northeast

Sept. 28 vs. Neligh-Oakdale

Oct. 5 at Elkhorn Valley

Oct. 12 vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Oct. 19 at Madison

---

Class D-2

Cedar Bluffs

Aug. 24 vs. Allen

Aug. 31 at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Sept. 14 vs. Riverside

Sept 21 at Emerson-Hubbard

Sept. 28 vs. Pender

Oct. 5 at Clarkson/Leigh

Oct. 12 vs. Omaha Christian Academy

Oct. 19 at Mead

---

Mead

Aug. 24 vs. Parkview Christian

Aug. 31 at Johnson-Brock

Sept. 7 at Elmwood-Murdock

Sept. 21 vs. Omaha Christian Academy

Sept 28 at Emerson-Hubbard

Oct. 5 vs. Pender

Oct. 12 at Clarkson/Leigh

Oct. 19 vs. Cedar Bluffs

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Load comments