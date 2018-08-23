Class A
Fremont High
Aug. 24 at Lincoln Northeast
Aug. 31 vs. Omaha Benson
Sept. 7 vs. North Platte
Sept. 14 at Columbus
Sept. 20 at Millard North
Sept. 28 vs. Papillion-LaVista
Oct. 4 at Omaha Burke
Oct. 12 vs. Gretna
Oct. 19 vs. Elkhorn
---
Elkhorn High
Aug. 24 at Elkhorn South
Aug. 31 vs. Norfolk
Sept. 7 vs. Columbus
Sept. 13 at Lincoln Southwest
Sept. 21 at Omaha Burke
Sept. 28 vs. Millard North
Oct. 5 at Gretna
Oct. 12 vs. Papillion-LaVista
Oct. 19 at Fremont
--
Class B
Blair
Aug. 24 vs. Plattsmouth
Aug. 31 at York
Sept. 7 vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic
Sept. 14 vs. Norris
Sept. 21 at South Sioux City
Sept. 28 at Schuyler
Oct. 5 vs. Mount Michael Benedictine
Oct. 12 vs. Bennington
Oct. 19 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
---
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Aug. 24 vs. Ralston
Aug. 31 vs. Gross Catholic
Sept. 7 at Omaha Concordia
Sept. 14 at Plattsmouth
Sept. 21 vs. Schuyler
Sept. 28 vs. Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Oct. 5 at Blair
Oct. 12 vs. South Sioux City
Oct. 19 at Bennington
---
Schuyler
Aug. 24 vs. Nebraska City
Aug. 31. at Lexington
Sept. 7 vs. Douglas County West
Sept. 14 at Gross Catholic
Sept. 21 at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Sept. 28 vs. Blair
Oct. 5 vs. Bennington
Oct. 12 at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Oct. 19 at South Sioux City
--
Class C-1
Arlington
Aug. 24 at West Point-Beemer
Aug. 31 vs. Pierce
Sept. 7 at Wayne
Sept. 14 vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove
Sept. 21 vs. Omaha Concordia
Sept. 28 at Fort Calhoun
Oct. 5 vs. Boys Town
Oct. 12 at Platteview
Oct. 19 vs. Douglas County West
---
Bishop Neumann
Aug. 24 vs. Boys Town
Aug. 30 at Lincoln Lutheran
Sept. 7 vs. Fort Calhoun
Sept. 14 at Lincoln Christian
Sept. 21 vs. Columbus Lakeview
Sept. 28 at Columbus Scotus
Oct. 5 vs. Wahoo
Oct. 12 at Raymond Central
Oct. 19 at Wayne
---
Douglas County West
Aug. 24 at Raymond Central
Aug. 31 vs. Columbus Lakeview
Sept. 7 at Schuyler
Sept. 14 at West Point-Beemer
Sept. 21 vs. Plattsmouth
Sept. 28 at Omaha Concordia
Oct. 5 vs. Fort Calhoun
Oct. 12 vs. Boys Town
Oct. 19 at Arlington
---
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Aug. 24 at Archbishop Bergan
Aug. 31 vs. North Bend Central
Sept. 7 vs. Boys Town
Sept. 14 at Fort Calhoun
Sept. 21 at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Sept. 28 vs. Wayne
Oct. 5 at Pierce
Oct. 12 at Columbus Scotus
Oct. 19 vs. West Point-Beemer
---
Wahoo High
Aug. 24 at Wayne
Aug. 31 vs. Nebraska City
Sept. 7 at Aurora
Sept. 14 at Platteview
Sept. 21 vs. West Point-Beemer
Sept. 28 vs. Raymond Central
Oct. 5 at Bishop Neumann
Oct. 12 vs. Columbus Lakeview
Oct. 19 at Columbus Scotus
---
West Point-Beemer
Aug. 24 vs. Arlington
Aug. 31 at Boys Town
Sept. 7 at Columbus Scotus
Sept. 14 vs. Douglas County West
Sept. 21 at Wahoo
Sept. 28 vs. Boone Central/Newman Grove
Oct. 5 at Wayne
Oct. 12 vs. Pierce
Oct. 19 at LVSS
--
Class C-2
Fremont Bergan
Aug. 24 vs. LVSS
Aug. 31 at Crofton
Sept. 7 at Wilber-Clatonia
Sept. 14 vs. Stanton
Sept. 21 vs. Louisville
Sept. 28 at Yutan
Oct. 5 vs. Oakland-Craig
Oct. 12 at BRLD
Oct. 19 at Tekamah-Herman
---
BRLD
Aug. 24 vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic
Aug. 31 at Ponca
Sept. 7 at Crofton
Sept. 14 vs. Norfolk Catholic
Sept. 21 vs. Yutan
Sept. 28 at Tekamah-Herman
Oct. 5 vs. Louisville
Oct. 12 vs. Archbishop Bergan
Oct. 19 at Oakland-Craig
---
North Bend Central
Aug. 24 vs. Johnson County Central
Aug. 31 at LVSS
Sept. 7 vs. Stanton
Sept. 14 at GICC
Sept. 21 vs. Twin River
Sept. 28 vs. Centennial
Oct. 5 at Aquinas Catholic
Oct. 12 at Shelby-Rising City
Oct. 19 vs. David City
---
Oakland-Craig
Aug. 24 vs. Crofton
Aug. 31 at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Sept. 7 at Ponca
Sept. 14 vs. Syracuse
Sept. 21 vs. Tekamah-Herman
Sept. 28 at Louisville
Oct. 5 at Archbishop Bergan
Oct. 12 vs. Yutan
Oct. 19 vs. BRLD
---
Tekamah-Herman
Aug. 24 vs. Ponca
Aug. 31 at Stanton
Sept. 7 vs. Twin River
Sept. 14 vs. Conestoga
Sept. 21 at Oakland-Craig
Sept. 28 vs. BRLD
Oct. 5 at Yutan
Oct. 12 at Louisville
Oct. 19 vs. Fremont Bergan
---
Yutan
Aug. 24 vs. Freeman
Aug. 31 at Conestoga
Sept. 7 at Malcolm
Sept. 14 vs. Johnson County Central
Sept. 21 at BRLD
Sept. 28 vs. Archbishop Bergan
Oct. 5 vs. Tekamah-Herman
Oct. 12 at Oakland-Craig
Oct. 19 vs. Louisville
----
Class D-1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Aug. 24 at East Butler
Aug. 31 at Howells-Dodge
Sept. 7 vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot
Sept. 21 vs. Wisner Pilger
Sept. 28 at Omaha Nation
Oct. 5 vs. Wakefield
Oct. 12 vs. Homer
Oct. 19 at Winnebago
---
Howells-Dodge
Aug. 24 at Clarkson/Leigh
Aug. 31 vs. GACC
Sept. 7 at Wakefield
Sept. 21 vs. Lutheran High Northeast
Sept. 28 vs. Neligh-Oakdale
Oct. 5 at Elkhorn Valley
Oct. 12 vs. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Oct. 19 at Madison
---
Class D-2
Cedar Bluffs
Aug. 24 vs. Allen
Aug. 31 at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Sept. 14 vs. Riverside
Sept 21 at Emerson-Hubbard
Sept. 28 vs. Pender
Oct. 5 at Clarkson/Leigh
Oct. 12 vs. Omaha Christian Academy
Oct. 19 at Mead
---
Mead
Aug. 24 vs. Parkview Christian
Aug. 31 at Johnson-Brock
Sept. 7 at Elmwood-Murdock
Sept. 21 vs. Omaha Christian Academy
Sept 28 at Emerson-Hubbard
Oct. 5 vs. Pender
Oct. 12 at Clarkson/Leigh
Oct. 19 vs. Cedar Bluffs