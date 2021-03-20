Area student to compete in national speech tournament

Darienne Blair of Valley is one of five members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney Forensics Team who will compete in this year’s American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament.

The five team members qualified for the national event based on their performances in tournaments throughout the 2020-21 season.

Blair will compete in persuasive speaking.

Because of COVID-19, the entire season shifted online. The UNK Forensics Team participated in 11 asynchronous tournaments where they submitted recordings of their speeches and 11 synchronous tournaments where they competed live.

Originally scheduled to be hosted in Lincoln, the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament is now planned as a virtual event, with qualifiers competing April 2-5.

