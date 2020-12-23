Area students qualify for Phi Theta Kappa at Northeast Community College

Over thirty students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter.

Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, approximately 3,200 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For over 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the Society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.

The organization’s mission is two-fold: recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and; provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.

To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.

The following area Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the fall 2020 semester:

Howells: Jessi Brester.

Lyons: Braxton Bargmann.

West Point: Megan Cushing, Morghann James.

