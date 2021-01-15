Arlington claims trio of medals at Yutan Invite

Arlington and Cedar Bluffs took part in the Yutan Invite Thursday night with the Eagles bringing home three first place medals.

The hosting Chieftains won the tournament with 151 points, besting running-up Mount Michael’s 114 team points.

The Eagles finished in fourth in the team standings with 86 points.

Senior Josh Miller continued his perfect season, cruising to a 29-0 mark and a first place finish at 170lbs with two pins and an 8-0 major decision.

Miller wasn’t the only Eagle to bring home the gold hardware as Trevor Cooley (126) and Hunter Gilmore (145).

Cooley took down Trev Arlt of Yutan with a 4-0 decision in the first place match to finish the day 3-0.

Gilmore won all three of his matches by pin, winning his final match of the day in 3:31 over Mount Michael’s Cameron Detwiler.

Will Eppenbaugh (152) reached the championship bout, but lost via a first period pin to Isaac Kult to finish runner-up .

Trey Hill (106) also brought home a bronze placement for the Eagles and Cade Podany (182) claimed a fourth place finish.