Forty-eight members of Arlington Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed in Omaha at the State Leadership Conference from April 4-6.
Thirty-eight students earned recognition for their success in competitive events, community service, achievements in chapter projects, and business accomplishments. Eleven members also advanced to the National Leadership Conference in San Antonio after placing in the top three of a competitive event.
The chapter brought home four state championships, three runner-ups, and two third-place winners.
The team of Emily Kraemer, Kirk Rangel and Alek Timm placed first with their American Enterprise Project about the Elementary Bank in School. Tanner Pittman, Rangel and Timm continued the success by placing first in Sports and Entertainment Management. Garrett O’Flaherty brought home champion honors in E-Business. Kraemer, Pittman and Timm rounded out the state championships with a victory in Banking and Financial Systems.
Dillon Kim placed second in the Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures test. Josh Iossi and Timm’s Digital Video Production earned second-place honors as well. Kraemer also qualified for the State Parliamentary Procedure Team after placing second on the written test. Mackenzie O’Flaherty qualified for the National Conference by placing second in Introduction to Business Communications.
Madison Brennfoerder, Jaidyn Spoon and Timm teamed up to place third in Partnership with Business Project, which focused on the Mon Qua microenterprise project with Vietnamese women. Mackenzie O’Flaherty also placed third in Database Design & Applications.
Two members also completed their terms of service as Nebraska FBLA State Officers. Timm, state president, and Rangel, state treasurer, led all general sessions, organized conference activities and installed the newly-elected state officer team. Both members were recognized for their accomplishments and dedication to the state organization.
Kraemer, Rangel and Timm were all awarded the Who’s Who in FBLA Award, given to the most active members in the state. Timm was recognized as the overall state winner and will represent Nebraska FBLA at the National Leadership Conference during the Parade of States.
As a chapter, Arlington FBLA was recognized as a Sweepstakes winner and was honored as a Gold Seal Award of Merit Chapter. The Gold Seal award is selected based upon the Annual Chapter Business Report, which focuses on the work from the chapter throughout the year. Charlie Hendry and Millie Mitchell completed this report.
Arlington also was recognized for completing the following statewide projects throughout the year: Feed Nebraska, iGive, March of Dimes, Go Green, StepUp2Tech, Prepare Nebraska and Connect 2 Business. The chapter conducts numerous service projects each year to meet the qualifications for these awards. Chapter Adviser Shawna Koger was recognized for 25 years of service to the organization.
Prior to the conference, members conducted a business tour at Union Pacific Railroad Headquarters. Not only did members tour the facility, they heard from a panel of employees from a variety of different areas to learn more about careers with Union Pacific.
Over 2,300 students from 137 schools participated in the conference, with Arlington FBLA having the largest delegation in attendance.
Here is a complete list of
Arlington award winners:
Gabbi Anzalone: Introduction to FBLA, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Financial Math, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Business Procedures, Honorable Mention.
Bailey Bracht: Introduction to Business Communications, 6th.
Maddie Brennfoerder: Partnership with Business Project, 3rd; Social Media Campaign, 4th; Securities and Investments, Honorable Mention; All-State Quality Award Member.
Marco Carvajal: Business Achievement Award – Future.
Mikayla Clark: Introduction to FBLA, Honorable Mention; Business Achievement Award – Future.
Ken Eppenbaugh: Introduction to Business, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Information Technology, Honorable Mention.
Kylea Hasenauer: Parliamentary Procedure Team Event, 3rd.
Charlie Hendry: Business Achievement Award Leader Level; Local Chapter Business Report, 8th; All-State Quality Award Member.
Josh Hoppe: Introduction to Information Technology, 8th.
Ema Horner: Community Service Award.
Josh Iossi: Digital Video Production, 2nd; Management Information Systems, 8th; Community Service Award; Business Achievement Award – Future.
Lane Johannes: Client Service, 6th.
MacKinzey Jurey: Computer Applications, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, Honorable Mention; Business Achievement Award – Future.
Logan Kaup: Database Design, Honorable Mention.
Dillon Kim: Introduction Parliamentary Procedure, 2nd; Spreadsheet Applications, 4th; Public Service Announcement, Honorable Mention; Impromptu Speaking, Honorable Mention; Business Achievement Award – Future.
Jacob Kozak: Global Business, 5th; Insurance and Risk Management, 7th; Personal Finance, Honorable Mention; Securities and Investments, Honorable Mention; Community Service Award.
Emily Kraemer: Who’s Who in FBLA; Nebraska FBLA Scholarship Alternate; Accounting II, 5th; American Enterprise Project, 1st; Banking and Financial Systems, 1st; National Parliamentary Procedure, 2nd; Parliamentary Procedure Team Event, 3rd; All-State Quality Award Member; Community Service Award; Business Achievement
Award – America.
Paige Kraemer: Introduction Parliamentary Procedure, 6th; Public Service Announcement, Honorable Mention.
Julia Landauer: Computer Applications, 4th; Introduction to Business Communications, Honorable Mention.
Emily Lingenfelter: Parliamentary Procedure Team Event, 3rd; Electronic Career Portfolio, 7th; Organizational Leadership, Honorable Mention; All-State Quality Award Member; Business Achievement Award – Business.
Josh Miller: Introduction to Business Communications, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Business Procedures, Honorable Mention.
Jacob Mitchell: Management Information Systems, 8th.
Millie Mitchell: Local Chapter Business Report, 8th; Introduction to Business Communications, Honorable Mention; Introduction to FBLA, Honorable Mention; Introduction to Business Procedures, Honorable Mention; Business Achievement Award Leader Level; All-State Quality Award Member.
Barrett Nielsen: Management Information Systems, 8th.
Garrett O’Flaherty: E-Business, 1st.
Darren Olson: Business Achievement Award – Future.
Mackenzie O’Flaherty: Database Design & Decisions, 3rd; Introduction to Business Communications, 2nd; Introduction to Business Procedures, 5th; Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, Honorable Mention.
Halee Pfingsten: Community Service Award; Business Achievement Award – Business.
Tanner Pittman: Banking and Financial Systems, 1st; Sports and Entertainment Management, 1st; Social Media Campaign, 4th.
Kirk Rangel: 2018-2019 Nebraska State FBLA Treasurer; Who’s Who in FBLA; Business Achievement Award Leader Level; American Enterprise Project, 1st; Sports and Entertainment Management, 1st; All-State Quality Award Member; Community Service Award.
Jasmin Ruscher: Global Business, 5th.
Izzy Sanchez: Introduction to Information Technology, Honorable Mention; Public Service Announcement, Honorable Mention.
Ina Solboee: Global Business, 5th.
Jaidyn Spoon: Partnership with Business Project, 3rd; Parliamentary Procedure Team Event, 3rd; Social Media Campaign, 4th; All-State Quality Award Member.
Jesse Thompson: Business Achievement Award – Future.
Alek Timm: 2018-2019 Nebraska State FBLA President; Who’s Who in FBLA; Who’s Who in FBLA National Representative; Future Business Leader, Honorable Mention; American Enterprise Project, 1st; Banking and Financial Systems, 1st; Sports and Entertainment Management, 1st; Digital Video Production, 2nd; Partnership with Business Project, 3rd; All-State Quality Award Member; Community Service Award.
Wyatt Wollberg: Agribusiness, 5th.
Weston Wollberg: Business Achievement Award – Future.