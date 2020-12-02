 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arlington girls looking to gain experience
View Comments

Arlington girls looking to gain experience

  • Updated
FRE_120320_BP_Arlington GBB_p1.jpg

The Arlington girls basketball team poses for a team photo.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Arlington will be looking to give its young roster some experience as it heads into the 2020-21 season

“With only one senior, so we are awful young,” Arlington coach Luke Brenn said. “There are going to be some rough spots. I told the girls there are going to be peaks and valleys this year.

“It’s how we respond to those low points.”

Arlington enters the year with an even split of eight underclassmen and eight upperclassmen.

The Lady Eagles went 14-11 last year and will need to replace leading scorer Jaidyn Spoon.

Junior Kailynn Gubbels is slated to take over that top scoring spot after averaging 9.4 points per game, .5 behind Spoon.

Arlington will also have junior Kate Miller to turn to on the scoring front after she finished her sophomore season with a scoring average of 6.5 points per game.

The Eagles' lone senior is Kylee Bruning, who averaged 5.6 points per game last year.

“We are athletic and we have some length, so hopefully that helps us out.

Arlington begins the year Thursday at home against West Point-Beemer.

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 3 - West Point-Beemer

Dec. 5 - at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 8 - at Yutan

Dec. 11 - Nebraska City

Dec. 15 - Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 19 - at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 5 - at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 8 - Raymond Central

Jan. 9 - Archbishop Bergan

Jan. 12 - at North Bend Central

Jan. 15 - Syracuse

Jan. 19 - at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 9 - at Plattsmouth

Feb. 12 - Louisville

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas Walk is Saturday
Local News

Christmas Walk is Saturday

Fremont’s annual Christmas Walk, hosted by the MainStreet of Fremont, is Saturday with special giveaways, drawings, discounts and treats at se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News