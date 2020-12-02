Arlington girls looking to gain experience

Arlington will be looking to give its young roster some experience as it heads into the 2020-21 season

“With only one senior, so we are awful young,” Arlington coach Luke Brenn said. “There are going to be some rough spots. I told the girls there are going to be peaks and valleys this year.

“It’s how we respond to those low points.”

Arlington enters the year with an even split of eight underclassmen and eight upperclassmen.

The Lady Eagles went 14-11 last year and will need to replace leading scorer Jaidyn Spoon.

Junior Kailynn Gubbels is slated to take over that top scoring spot after averaging 9.4 points per game, .5 behind Spoon.

Arlington will also have junior Kate Miller to turn to on the scoring front after she finished her sophomore season with a scoring average of 6.5 points per game.

The Eagles' lone senior is Kylee Bruning, who averaged 5.6 points per game last year.

“We are athletic and we have some length, so hopefully that helps us out.

Arlington begins the year Thursday at home against West Point-Beemer.

2020-21 Schedule