Fremont Area Art Association
The Fremont Area Art Association has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school students in the Fremont area.
The FAAA/Hazel Keene Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Avery McKennan of Fort Calhoun. McKennan plans to attend Hastings College with a major in secondary education and a minor in studio art. She is excited to have the opportunity to study abroad during her sophomore year.
The Jean Welstead Memorial Scholarship goes to Samantha Montante of Fremont. Montante has found her niche in graphic design and is enrolled in Metropolitan Community College. She plans to go on to earn a bachelor of fine arts degree.
The K.S. Farris Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Mikayla Paulson of Fremont. Paulson will attend Creighton University where she will study occupational/physical therapy with a minor in studio art. Her dream is to become an occupational therapist and create a small, commissioned art business.
The alternate for all three scholarships is Stephanie Mlynarik of Fort Calhoun.