Related to this story
Most Popular
When Matt Rhule left Nebraska football’s facilities on Sunday night, his starting quarterback was still there.
Matt Rhule missed an opportunity to start his tenure with a surprise. Can’t get it back. Sam McKewon breaks down what Nebraska did well and ne…
Nebraska flipped from favorite to underdog against Colorado in 48 hours. The Huskers' new challenge: Don't let one game — no matter how disapp…
Some Huskers got good news Tuesday, and others didn't. Here's a glance at how former Nebraska players fared on cut day in the NFL.
Following CU’s 45-42 upset of No. 17 TCU, imagine the environment Nebraska will face next week at Folsom Field. The Huskers were nearly a 10-p…