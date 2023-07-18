Related to this story
Most Popular
Belief from coach Matt Rhule helped Zavier Betts return to Nebraska and pass 21 credit hours this spring to get eligible.
The Fremont Police Department is investigating the death of a person, officials reported Wednesday morning.
A former Fremont police officer has been charged in Dodge County Court with three different misdemeanor offenses related to claims of domestic…
At about 11:51 a.m. on Friday, July 14, Fremont Police officers responded to a business in the 500 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a…
McKewon's Mailbag: The running back race, D-line depth and why a Big Ten and SEC alliance won't happen
Nebraska athletics is done for the season on the field of play, but there’s plenty of news anyway — and Husker fans have questions about who's…