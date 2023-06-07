Jun 7, 2023 58 min ago 0 1 of 2 These new Frans Fontaine Hornbeam variety trees are now fully planted from Second Street to Sixth Street along both sides of Main Street in Fremont. JEFF FORWARD, FREMONT TRIBUNE Workers with Siffiring Landscaping install the new trees during a work session last week. The trees, and new potted flowers, are placed along Main Street from Second Street to Sixth Street. COURTESY, MAINSTREET OF FREMONT Related to this story Most Popular Ex-’Survivor’ contestant sues Netflix, memorabilia collector over new reality series PHILADELPHIA — Former “Survivor” contestant Gervase Peterson is suing Goldin Auctions — the sports memorabilia juggernaut helmed by Ken Goldin… First State Bank & Trust changes name to RVR Bank A prominent local bank now has a new name. Letter to the editor: Thank you for decreasing times fireworks may be shot Fireworks should be limited Fremont councilman admits to gambling in violation of ordinance Under the city’s municipal code, elected officials and their spouses are banned from playing keno. Five games: Nebraska baseball's fine line between the NCAAs and staying home Despite a season featuring multiple All-Americans and a school-record homer total, Nebraska again won't play June baseball. Examining statisti…