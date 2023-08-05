Aug 5, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Isabella Streff, 11, of North Bend pets her dog, Maggie, on Friday afternoon in Mohr Auditorium during the Dog Show at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN PHOTOS, FREMONT TRIBUNE; Luke Nebuda, 13, of Fremont pauses for a moment with his family's dog, Freddie, on Friday afternoon during the Dog Show at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Related to this story Most Popular Surgery, rehab, baptism: Inside Nick Henrich's road back to Nebraska football “If you asked the team who leads and who they trust and all that, they’re all gonna say Nick,” coach Matt Rhule said about the junior linebacker. Update: Two-vehicle accident occurs Tuesday evening A Nebraska State Trooper and second driver were both hospitalized following a crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 275 late Tuesday afternoon n… Myles Farmer has been suspended from Nebraska football, Matt Rhule announces On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news: That two-year starter Myles Farmer… Ghost hunters claim to film spirit in Barnard Park Boo! You're on camera. A team of paranormal investigators who visited Fremont’s Barnard Park for the third time on the night of Saturday, July… DQ Days planned Aug. 11-13 It will be a first-time event for Fremont.