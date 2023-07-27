Part of the FPD recruiting efforts includes festival displays like this one at the 2023 John C. Fremont days. Here, FPD lt. E.J. Watts lets a young boy try on his body armor vest on Saturday, July 15, at the John C. Fremont days exhibits at Midland university. Watts was manning the "Meet a Police Officer" exhibit, during which he handed out FPD stickers, talked to families and answered questions from would-be police officers of the future.