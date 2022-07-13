Ask Amy - July 13

Dear Amy: I have tenants I have bent over backwards for. I cut their late fees in half, and allow them to pay the rent by the 15th of each month.

I take care of their home before my own. Their credit is not great, but I still approved them to move in.

They do pay their full rent each month, but they seem to get some attitude when I make simple requests, primarily to not interfere with contractors I send to my rental property.

They have changed the scope of the work without my knowledge. They offer short or conflicting responses when I ask them if work has been done correctly.

They seem unappreciative and oblivious to the many breaks I have given them.

After six years, I am finally raising the rent since theirs is well below market now.

Since their communication skills are poor and they don’t show appreciation, I’m no longer in the mood to give them any more breaks.

My thought was to increase the rent by 10 percent, but I know they won’t appreciate or thank me, even though I could raise it by much more.

I feel that I’m within my rights to determine the new rent amount and send a message that appreciation, manners and “thank you” goes a long way.

– Nice Guys Finish Last

Dear Nice Guy: You should NOT expect your tenants to express appreciation or thanks when greeted with the news that you are raising their rent by 10 percent.

Have you ever been a tenant? Generally, a rent hike is not greeted with gratitude, but with grousing and possibly an attempt to negotiate.

The way your tenants express their gratitude each month is to pay their rent on time and in full. This is a business relationship, not a cotillion.

You do sound like a thoughtful landlord, but the way to raise the rent should have been in increments, over time. If you had done so over the years, these tenants might be paying close to the market rate by now.

If you usher these long-time tenants out, you might be in for a shock. Your next tenants might be noisy, destructive, partying, scofflaws.