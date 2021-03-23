Backbone: Passing down a legacy

Mark Langemeier never expected to be on the hot seat in a combine.
A grain producer who lives northeast of Scribner, Langemeier was making his way through a field with his grandson, Lucas, in a booster seat.
“The air conditioner just isn’t working in here today,” Langemeier thought.
He tried to remedy the situation.
“I kept turning it up, but it kept getting hotter and hotter in the cab,” he said.
Finally, it became so hot Langemeier wondered if the combine had a heated seat.
It did.
Lucas had found the button for the heated seat — and turned it on “high.”
“He’s only 2,” his granddad said, grinning, “but does he have an eye for buttons!”
Lucas is part of a family whose eyes have been on farming for generations.
If Lucas or his contemporaries choose to farm, they’ll be the seventh generation of farmers whose ancestors settled in this area in 1884.
And with each generation, the family has passed down not only a farm, but a legacy.
Mark Langemeier is a fifth-generation farmer, who with his wife, Betsy, lives on their rural area farm.
He has deep-rooted appreciation for the farm.
“I like it. It’s not crowded. I can choose my own schedule. And at this point, I don’t have to answer to anybody but Betsy,” he said, grinning again.
There are other benefits — picturesque and idyllic.
His kitchen window faces the east so Langemeier can drink his morning coffee and watch as the sunrise paints the sky in brilliant hues.
In the evening, he and Betsy take their dogs — two Labrador retrievers, Henry and Remi, and Lab-cross, Gertie — on a walk. Betsy takes photos of yellow- and orange-streaked skies and of the sun under-lighting clouds as it sinks below the horizon.
Brilliantly red cardinals land by their house, eat dog food and sit on a retaining wall. Doves fly out of pine trees when the Langemeiers pass by. In winter, snow covers pine tree branches in a scene that could be on a Christmas card.
An old photograph, taken sometime before 1907, includes Langemeier’s ancestors, Wilhelm and Anna Hasemann, who came from Germany. They first went to Chicago, where their family worked as butchers for a few years.
The Hasemanns bought a farm northeast of Scribner. A brick smokehouse used for smoking meat remains at the place today. Wilhelm’s son, Henry, and later grandson, Harvey, became farmers, too.
Harvey’s daughter, Helen, married Richard Langemeier and they farmed.
Their three children are: Michael, now a professor at Perdue University, Lisa Janke, who lives on a farm at Winside, and Mark.
Mark knows life on the farm hasn’t always been easy. He remembers his grandma and grandpa Hasemann talking about the heat in the 1930s.
There was no air conditioning then.
So they’d put sheets on the lawn and sleep outside when it became horrendously hot.
Many years passed.
Mark and Betsy met in graduate school at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
He earned a master’s degree in crop science with an emphasis in weeds and Betsy, who’s from New Jersey, earned a master’s degree in reproductive physiology in dairy cattle. She would work at the Hooper and then Scribner post offices before retiring in January 2020.
Mark and Betsy married in 1985 and moved to the farm where they now live, down the road from where his parents lived. He’s served on the Dodge County Fair Board for 23 years and been superintendent of the open class exhibits for 30. They’re involved at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Hooper, where he serves on the church council and sings in the choir.
Betsy and Mark have three sons. Their oldest, Andrew, lives in Fremont, works for Pathfinder Farm Management and helps on the farm.
Craig and his wife, Lindsey, have two sons, Wesley, 4, and Lucas, 2, and plan to move to the farm where Helen and Richard lived. Craig is an agronomist with Hoegemeyer Hybrids and Lindsey works for Ag Processing, Inc., in Omaha and they farm livestock and crops part time.
Craig and his younger brother, Ryan, have a cow herd.
Ryan Langemeier, who’s working toward his doctorate in weed science at Auburn University in Alabama, plans to return to Nebraska to farm full time in 2022. Ryan said he went to grad school, because he didn’t know at first if he’d be able to return to the farm.
“It takes a lot of acres for more than one person to be able to work full time on the farm and it turned out that I can be the only one,” he said.
He looks forward to returning.
“The farm is something I have always enjoyed,” he said. “When I was in college and high school, I really enjoyed the agronomy and crop side of it.”
He cited other benefits.
“It’s a job where you get to be your own boss and do something different every day,” he said. “You get to see the results of what you’re doing. You’re always near nature and I enjoy that part of it … I enjoy living in the country, having your own space and not having worry about traffic. It’s the little details like that, overall, that contribute to your quality of life.”
Mark and Betsy look forward to passing down the farm.
“It’s been in the family this long and it was important to my parents and it’s important to me that — if somebody’s willing — that they have that opportunity to farm,” he said.
Betsy points out what her spouse has passed on to their children.
“You’ve taught them a lot of things and to see them implement it, it’s nice to see that they’re interested and they are going to continue and teach their children different methods of farming,” she said to Mark.
Much has changed in farming.
“There’s a lot of technology on our equipment now,” Mark Langemeier said.
Planters and tractors are being guided by the satellite-based Global Positioning System (GPS) through fields. Systems can be set to plant certain amounts of seed depending on the soil type in a particular spot.
Langemeier is more reluctant to use the technology, noting that he has two planters and tries to use the one that doesn’t have GPS.
“My sons are much more comfortable with the technology,” he said.
There are other changes.
“Land is expensive,” Mark said. “Machinery’s expensive. For a young person to get started, it’s impossible without help.”
One challenge can be when there are heirs on and off the farm, how an estate can be set up that treats everyone fairly.
It must be passed down in a way that the person, who will farm, has the assets and income to do so, while siblings, who’ve moved off the farm, may receive a different type of asset. The one farming probably will get more land with the others compensated from another asset.
Mark Langemeier said he has friends whose children don’t seem interested in returning to the farm.
“It can be a lot of hours and you’re kind of tied down,” Langemeier said. “If you have livestock, they have to be fed every day. You have to be here or make arrangements to do the chores.”
What’s more, there are many opportunities for younger people to be involved in agriculture, but not actually farm.
That said, the Langemeiers see advantages to passing down a farm.
“It’s nice to have your family close,” Mark Langemeier said. “You can watch your grandsons grow up if we’re living a mile and a half away.”
Langemeier points out other benefits.
“I can ease into retirement slowly,” he said. “If one of my sons is farming, I can help them for as long as I’m able, whereas if the farm’s going to end at some point you have to make a decision that this is it and I’m done.”
In the future, Mark and Betsy want to do more traveling and like many Americans are ready for the COVID-19 pandemic to end. They want to visit her mother in New Jersey.
Betsy enjoys the ocean and likes to visit places that have a beach. They’ve enjoyed visiting national parks with her family members.
Wherever they go, they’ll carry humorous and warm farm memories.
They remember the years they raised hogs. When sows were close to having their offspring, they had to be directed to a farrowing barn.
One day, Betsy was helping Mark separate some sows ready to farrow from the others.
Farmers hold 3-foot wide panels to help guide the hogs.
“They don’t guide well,” he noted.
What’s more, the sows each weighed about 600 pounds.
Betsy didn’t have her panel down to the ground and one sow went underneath it and between her legs.
“Now, Betsy’s riding a 600-pound sow backward,” he said.
The sow was running around the pen when it decided to get rid of her rider.
So the sow went into a shed with a low door. Betsy leaned down and made it into the shed.
Then the sow stopped suddenly.
Betsy flew off.
“It was a painful landing, too,” Betsy said. “When you have a 600-pound sow lying down on wet ground it turns cement-like and when you land suddenly on cement….”
She broke nothing, but her pride.
Years later, Betsy got a gentler ride while driving a tractor pulling a grain cart. Lucas was in booster seat inside the tractor with Betsy.
This time, Lucas found the button on the seat that made it go up and down.
“I went up and down throughout field,” Betsy said. “If he wasn’t sleeping, he was making my seat go up and down.”
Unlike the hog ride, this trek was more like a carousel ride — minus the plastic horses and carnival music — and Betsy wasn’t on the hot seat, like her husband.
But she’d have another story that would become part of the multi-generational legacy of a Nebraska farm family.