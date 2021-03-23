Backbone: Passing down a legacy

Betsy and Mark have three sons. Their oldest, Andrew, lives in Fremont, works for Pathfinder Farm Management and helps on the farm.

Craig and his wife, Lindsey, have two sons, Wesley, 4, and Lucas, 2, and plan to move to the farm where Helen and Richard lived. Craig is an agronomist with Hoegemeyer Hybrids and Lindsey works for Ag Processing, Inc., in Omaha and they farm livestock and crops part time.

Craig and his younger brother, Ryan, have a cow herd.

Ryan Langemeier, who’s working toward his doctorate in weed science at Auburn University in Alabama, plans to return to Nebraska to farm full time in 2022. Ryan said he went to grad school, because he didn’t know at first if he’d be able to return to the farm.

“It takes a lot of acres for more than one person to be able to work full time on the farm and it turned out that I can be the only one,” he said.

He looks forward to returning.

“The farm is something I have always enjoyed,” he said. “When I was in college and high school, I really enjoyed the agronomy and crop side of it.”

He cited other benefits.