Backbone Von Seggerns look to the future

Don Von Seggern politely refrains from talking about his spouse’s muddy mishap on the farm.
That’s OK.
Von Seggern’s wife, Becky, will share the story.
The cattle yard was incredibly muddy when Becky was helping her husband load the animals onto a truck. Her overshoes sank into ankle-deep mud and manure.
“My boots got suctioned into the mud and my feet slipped right out,” she said. “I walked out of my boots into the mud.”
Von Seggern began laughing. His wife was not amused.
“I was furious, because I slipped and fell on top of it, so I was covered with mud from head to toe and the truck driver stood there and laughed — standing out there on the hard ground outside of the cattle yard,” she said, adding, “We never had that truck driver back again. He made me so mad.”
Bruised pride heals and the mucky mess greatly contrasts the solid foundation of faith and perseverance on which the Von Seggerns and farmers like them have built their lives for generations.
Homesteaded in 1869, the Von Seggern farm northeast of Scribner has been in the family for more than 150 years. Family stories include those of hail and fire, hard work amid hardship, sacrifice and success from settlers who broke prairie sod to modern technology that includes satellite-based GPS and auto-steer in tractors.
As Don and Becky plan to pass down the farm, they reflect on the family’s heritage and look to the future.
Don’s mother, Mildred Bachman Von Seggern, wrote about the family’s history.
Arend Von Seggern emigrated from Germany in the mid-1860s. He settled 80 acres in Dodge County on April 15, 1869.
Farmers like Arend worked hard from sunup to sundown, breaking prairie ground and cutting down trees to make fields to farm. Many hours were spent splitting wood for firewood to keep houses warm and big families needed huge gardens to have food throughout the winter.
Arend’s wife, Catherine, came from Germany in July 1872 and they married that December. The first of 13 children was born a year later.
Arend was 49 when Don’s grandfather, Bernard, was born in April 1891.
In March 1900, Arend died, stating in his will that his daughters should be 21 before they wed. His oldest daughter married that November and took as her dowry a milking cow, some hogs and possibly a team of horses.
Bernard met Bertha Havekost through church activities and they married.
Back then, corn was picked by hand.
Getting two acres of corn picked in a day — at 40 bushels an acre — was a good day, Don said.
In the mid-1920s, Bernard and three neighbors went together to buy a threshing machine for $1,000. It was shipped by railroad to nearby Hooper and pulled home by four horses. A thresher was used to remove the small grains, like wheat and oats, from the stem — basically a stationary combine they had to haul shocks to, Mildred wrote.
Bertha and other farm women canned homegrown goods like corn, tomatoes, apples, cherries and meat, and took care of chickens. When outside field work was needed, they helped with milking and haymaking.
Mildred wrote about her own early years. She remembered her dad, Jacob, paying two-fifths of the crop for rent.
In 1934, they had no crop because of drought and two years later a severe hail storm occurred before grain could be harvested.
Houses had no insulation. On cold mornings, everything in the kitchen would be frozen. Snow often sifted in through the windows and sat undisturbed on the sill.
Mildred believed the Von Seggerns, who owned their land, probably fared better.
But the work was still hard. Horses were used for all field work and daily chores included getting them hay and grain. Bernard's first tractor was a Wallis with a Case three-bottom plow.
Bernard was 29 when Clinton was born.
During World War II, Clinton was a medic in the U.S. Army Air Corps, based in England. Don said his dad helped wounded flight crew members when they returned from missions.
After he returned from the war, Clinton Von Seggern took over the farm. He had indoor plumbing installed, which meant no more hauling water from a cistern and no more outhouses. He had electricity put in as well.
He and Mildred married in August 1948. They built a home that’s presently on the farm in 1956.
When he began farming, Clinton Von Seggern started plowing terraces. Terracing is designed to prevent rainfall runoff that causes field erosion. He practiced no-till farming to preserve moisture and top soil.
In 1952, Von Seggern was elected to the Soil and Water Conservation Service, a program launched by the government after the Dust Bowl years. He served on that board until 1972.
In 2004, he received the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Award, which culminated 50 years of soil and water conservation activities on county and state levels.
Mildred and Clinton had four children, Sue Olson of Wayne, Marilyn Von Seggern of Pullman, Washington, Don of Scribner and Glenn, who lives in Omaha.
Clinton was 38 when Don was born.
Don graduated from Scribner High School and returned to the farm after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. About 1 1/2 years later, he and Becky were introduced by a mutual friend.
Becky grew up in Fremont, where her parents owned the Coast to Coast Hardware Store.
In the summer of 1982, a big hail storm sweep through the farm.
“It wasn't a very wide path, but it did severe damage to the crop,” Becky said.
Another hail storm occurred a few years ago.
“That is a sick feeling to be sitting in the house and there is absolutely nothing you can do except watch the hail stones pile up,” she said.
Don and Becky married in July 1983 during the farm crisis.
“In the ’80s when I started, there were a lot of foreclosures and it (farming) didn’t look very bright at that time,” Don said.
Becky recalls those years as well.
“It was never really a topic of conversation, but you knew there were lots of farmers that were struggling to hold things together,” she said. “There were many people that picked up off-the-farm jobs to supplement their income, including the stay-at-home moms.”
Becky added something else.
“Sometimes there is a disconnect with the farm economy and the nation as a whole,” she said. “In the ’80s, the nation as a whole was doing well, but the farm economy was in trouble.”
Times improved. Becky said she and Don have never lived beyond their means.
“You learn to conserve in the tight years and catch up when things are better,” she said.
The family has faced sadness.
One night in December 2010, Mildred called Don and Becky to the Fremont hospital.
Clinton died a couple hours later and Don and Becky got home at about 2:15 a.m.
“We were getting ready for bed and looked out the window and the shed was on fire,” she said. “There was nothing when we got home and 15 minutes later it was a very big fire. By the time the fire department got here, we were hoping they could keep the fire from spreading to the garage and house.”
A loader tractor was lost in the fire.
“The guys who had taken Clinton to the hospital at 11 were at our house until 6 putting out a fire,” she said.
The Von Seggerns are grateful for the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department, all of whose members had to go to their paid jobs after extinguishing the blaze.
“We are lucky to have such dedicated people,” she said.
Don and Becky Von Seggern demonstrate dedication, too. They are involved at St. John Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line. Don coached baseball and basketball through the Fremont Family YMCA.
Due to costs, the Von Seggerns quit feeding cattle in 2012, but continue to raise corn and soybeans.
The Von Seggerns have three sons, Kevin, Joel and Alex. Kevin lives on the farm northeast of Scribner and is involved in financial services work. Alex is a business major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Joel and his wife, Lisa, and their sons, Carter and Cole, are the next generations of Von Seggern farmers.
“Joel loves it and he’s very good at it,” Don said.
Like his dad, Joel has had an interest in farming and believes it’s a good way to make a living.
“It’s always has been interesting to go out and plant crops and take care of them and harvest them in the fall,” Joel said.
Don can relate.
“It’s a pretty darn good feeling when you can harvest a good crop in the fall — a whole year’s work and planning and watching it grow and then in the fall it all comes together and it’s a really good time of the year,” he said.
There are other benefits. Joel talks about the peacefulness of the farm and minimal traffic. Don talks about seeing deer and pheasants and hearing meadowlarks.
“A lot of times we’re out checking crops or taking a walk in the evenings and you really feel God’s creation out there. The scenery is beautiful. It’s great being a small part of that,” Don said.
Don said the family has had a corporation since 1978, which is how his father passed the farm down to him.
Joel already is making many management decisions, such as buying seed and fertilizer, deciding which crops will go into certain fields and marketing grain.
“The technology has increased dramatically from when I started,” Don said. “With auto-steer and the GPS in the equipment, it has really changed a lot — and the size of the equipment. When I started, I was planting with a four-row planter and now it’s a 16-row planter.”
Joel agreed.
“There’s basically computers in the tractors now,” he said. “It tracks where you’ve been and what you’re doing. If you get it set up, it will steer itself through the field.”
Don notes other technology.
“Genetics have improved so much that we have better hybrids that give you a better chance to have a good crop at the end of the year,” Don said. “Our average yields have doubled since I’ve started.”
Farmers can’t control the weather and take a gamble on when to sell crops to get a decent price.
“Last summer, we were wondering how low they were going to go,” Don said.
There has been a turnaround.
Becky adds that farmers are optimists and the Von Seggerns look to the future in a positive light.
“It’s been a very satisfying feeling knowing that your business that you’ve worked with is going to continue and that your family’s going to benefit,” Don said. “Joel’s got two boys who are super interested in it. In 20 years, if they’re farming with him and their grandparents that would be a very satisfying feeling.”