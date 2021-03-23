Backbone Von Seggerns look to the future

Times improved. Becky said she and Don have never lived beyond their means.

“You learn to conserve in the tight years and catch up when things are better,” she said.

The family has faced sadness.

One night in December 2010, Mildred called Don and Becky to the Fremont hospital.

Clinton died a couple hours later and Don and Becky got home at about 2:15 a.m.

“We were getting ready for bed and looked out the window and the shed was on fire,” she said. “There was nothing when we got home and 15 minutes later it was a very big fire. By the time the fire department got here, we were hoping they could keep the fire from spreading to the garage and house.”

A loader tractor was lost in the fire.

“The guys who had taken Clinton to the hospital at 11 were at our house until 6 putting out a fire,” she said.

The Von Seggerns are grateful for the Scribner Volunteer Fire Department, all of whose members had to go to their paid jobs after extinguishing the blaze.

“We are lucky to have such dedicated people,” she said.