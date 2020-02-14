Balanced attack lifts Neumann boys over Bergan

Wahoo Neumann’s boys basketball team utilized a balanced scoring attack on Friday to defeat Fremont Bergan.

Teagan Ahrens (12), Jarrett Kmiecik (11) and Taylen Pospisil (10) all finished in double figures for the Class C-1 No. 8 Cavaliers as they upended Bergan 58-40 at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.

It was the second meeting between Neumann and Bergan in the past two weeks. The Cavaliers defeated the Knights 58-26 on Jan. 30 in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

“They’re big, strong kids,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said of the Cavaliers. “In the first game we played them we did not handle that very well. Tonight I thought we handled it a little bit better, but still not good enough. Their defense just forces you to start your offense so far away from the basket.

“Your guards have to be really strong with the ball, take care of the ball and not be afraid to penetrate that zone. At times we did that tonight and at times we didn’t and we struggled. I think we had 13 turnovers that first half. That’s just way too many against a team like Neumann.”

Neumann (15-4) led 22-7 after the first quarter as Pospisil scored six points and Ahrens and Kmiecek each had five.