 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Lanning 90th Birthday
0 Comments

Barbara Lanning 90th Birthday

  • 0

Barbara Lanning will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 16. Her family would like to honor her special day with a card shower.

Cards can be sent to Barbara Lanning, 832 Towne Square Dr., Fremont, NE 68025.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News