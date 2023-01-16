Bedsole, Sullivan become first Fremont girls HAC champions

LINCOLN - Freshman Kaylee Bedsole and sophomore Kylie Sullivan made history for the Fremont girls wrestling program Saturday, becoming the first individual conference champions at the first edition of the Heartland Athletic Conference girls wrestling tournament.

“That’s pretty important for us,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. “Seeing what Kaylee and Kylie have done, it’s motivating for everyone."

Bedsole (120) was the first to secure her spot on top the podium, claiming a second period pin of Lincoln East’s Morgan Sindel in the title clash.

The freshman won all three of her matches by pin with none going beyond the second period to improve to 23-2 on the year.

Sullivan captured her title minutes after Bedsole, using a pin of Kylie Beeken of Norfolk in the opening period to take home gold.

Both of the sophomore’s wins in the tournament were first period pins.

Aided by Bedsole and Sullivan’s titles and seven other top three placers, Fremont finished runner-up in the team race, trailing only champion Grand Island, 200-151.

The Tigers sent four wrestlers to the second place spot on the podium: Sofia Blanco (105), Sophia Peterson (140), Hailey O’Brien (190) and Julissa Guerrero (235).

Blanco went 1-1 on the day, winning her semifinals match with a second period pin before getting put to the mat in the opening period of the title bout by Tiearra Pollard of Norfolk.

Peterson took runner-up by virtue of beating Grand Island’s Avery Hawke with a second period pin, going 1-2 on the day.

O’Brien went 2-1 on the day with two pins of 48 seconds or less, but lost to Grand Island’s Ali Edwards in the final match of the day to finish runner-up.

Guerrero faced a similar situation, losing the de facto title match to Grand Island’s Brythany Espino by first period pin.

The other placers for Fremont were Sophia Trupitt (100), Elliot Engel (115) and Sheccid Vallin (155) in third place while Monste Huisman (110) and Martina Alonzo-Gomez (145) both finished fourth.

Senior Titus Richardson (285) captured the boys only individual championship.

He was awarded the top spot after Norfolk’s Jackson Bos medically forfeited the title match.

Richardson was dominant in his two on-mat wins, claiming pins of 21 seconds and 1:45 to reach the finals.

Senior Benny Alfaro (195) also reached the first place match, but lost a 5-0 decision to Kayden Kettler to finish runner-up. Alfaro reached the finals by earning two pins and a 5-1 decision over Liam Blaser of Columbus in the semifinals.

Fremont put seven wrestlers in the top six at the conference get together, finishing seventh in the team standings with 116 points.

Kevin Perez (138) was the only Tiger to make it through the backside of the bracket unscathed, rattling off three-straight wins after a quarterfinals loss including a second period pin of Ryker Booth of Grand Island, who beat Perez in the quarterfinals, in the third place match.

Quinlan Johnson (113) and Michael Dalton (170) both got to end their days on a win, finishing fifth in their weight classes.

Johnson got to extract some revenge in his final match, beating Lincoln Pius X’s George Ivanov with a 6-2 decision. Ivanov sent Johnson to the backside of the bracket with an 18-2 technical fall in the quarterfinals.

Dalton capped his day with a 5-0 decision over Columbus’ Kasen Grape.

Michael Nichols (106), Derrick Alfaro (132), Angel Mejia (182) and Preston Wagner (220) all finished sixth after losing their fifth place match.

Both teams will return to the mats at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosting Norfolk for a dual.