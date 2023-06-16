Behlen Mfg. Co., a manufacturer of metal products headquartered in Columbus, Nebraska, announced Friday it will close its Omaha facility as part of a strategic restructuring plan.

Assets from Behlen Technology & Manufacturing, 3838 S. 108th St., will be relocated to the company's Columbus facility, where the business will be consolidated with Behlen Custom Fabrication, according to a press release from the company. Employees of the Omaha facility are being given the option of transferring to Columbus.

The release states the decision to close the Omaha facility comes in response to external factors that have "necessitated a comprehensive evaluation of their product portfolio and manufacturing operations."

"This consolidation will enable Behlen to enhance efficiencies, foster innovation, and maintain its high standard of customer service," the release states.

Once the Omaha location's assets are relocated to Columbus, the Omaha facility will either be re-purposed or sold, the release states.

“Today’s announcement increases our focus on growing the Behlen Country, Behlen Building Systems, and Behlen International & Diversified Products business units,” Tom Boal, CEO & president of Behlen Mfg. Co., said in the release. “This will position us to remain competitive in fluctuating economic environments.”