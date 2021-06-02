1. Adoption Fee $275 2. Application is found at www.fetchingfureverhomes.org 3. We do not "ship" our dogs. 4. Application process... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
1. Adoption Fee $275 2. Application is found at www.fetchingfureverhomes.org 3. We do not "ship" our dogs. 4. Application process... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Samuel Joseph Martinez, a 23-year-old Lincoln resident studying microbiology at UNL, flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping while on the island. He did not return home May 25 as expected.
Fremont Police are looking for a man in connection with the possible attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl last week.
The Dodge County District Court has ruled in favor of FurEver Home, LLC. to dismiss a complaint submitted by the Dodge County Humane Society, …
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The stunt was apparently part of an assignment to reenact a scene from Shakespeare, an attorney said, and the teacher told students they would fail if they didn’t participate. The girl has a brain injury.
Air and ground rescue teams from five Kauai-based agencies searched for Samuel Martinez in several beaches, trails, ridges and canyons in the region on Sunday and Monday.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., May 28, a two-vehicle personal injury collision occurred at the intersection of First and Bell streets, Fremont Po…
At approximately 9:50 p.m., May 27, David J. LaCombe, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Makhi Woolridge-Jones is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift, 21, and injuring Ja'Keya Veland, 22. Woolridge-Jones will stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges.
At approximately 11:10 a.m., May 25, Kyle AJ Beebe, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion driving with a suspended license after officers r…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.