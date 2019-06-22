Benedictine College
Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended May 7.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president's list. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the dean's list. Of the 1,914 students on campus for 2018-2019 academic year, 152 made the president's list and 559 made the dean's list.
The following area students were recognized:
Fremont: Megan Clausen, president's list.
Wahoo: Kjia Meduna, dean's list.