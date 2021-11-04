Benny is approximately 5 months old, and weighs about 25 lbs currently. He is a feisty little boy who loves... View on PetFinder
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women f…
Fremonter faces drug charge
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.
At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…
At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Jenea R. Mann, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatc…
A 96-yard touchdown run by Koa McIntyre broke open Bergan's first round match-up with Oakland-Craig as the green-and-gold Knights secured its 10th win behind five TDs from its star QB.
The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for an axe-throwing venue set to open in downtown Fremont at its me…
