YUTAN -- Fremont Bergan tied Malcolm for the boys team championship Tuesday at the Yutan Invitational.
The Knights and Clippers both scored 119 points. Lincoln Lutheran was third with 117. The Clippers also won the girls division with 151 points. Lincoln Lutheran was second with 123 while Conestoga (65) and Bergan (54) were third and fourth, respectively.
The championship was the third-straight for the boys.
"We've done a good job rebuilding our depth this year with points coming from 16 different boys in 15 events," Bergan coach TJ Folkers said.
Junior Ethan Villwok paced the Knights by winning a pair of events. He went 20-5 1/2 to place first in the long jump and also took top honors in the triple jump with a mark of 41-8.
"Ethan jumped very well, but he had a scary moment when he slipped on the long jump board while competing in the triple jump," Folkers said. "He continues to improve with each jump and has the potential to go even farther in both the long and triple jumps."
Senior Dylan Gartner was the runner-up to Colton Meyer of Lincoln Lutheran in both hurdles races. Gartner ran a 16.54 in the 110s and a 43.36 in the 300s.
Grant Frickenstein placed second in the high jump by clearing 5-10 while Jacob Johnson was runner-up in the pole vault (10-0).
Freshman Koa McIntyre placed second in the 100 meters in 11.37. The Knights were also second in the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays.
In the 4x1, Johnson, McIntyre, Jake Ridder and Villwok finished in 45.83. In the 4x4, Lucas Parr, Gavin Logemann, Gartner and Jobe Sullivan combined for run a 3:43.84.
Yutan finished eighth with 25 points. Colby Tichota of the Chieftains won the discus with a throw of 137-1.
Kaia McIntyre and Haley Kempf led the Bergan girls.
McIntyre was second in the 800 in 2:31.91 and runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:47.68. Kempf was second in the long jump (16-3 3/4) and triple jump (32-6). Teammate Lauren Baker was third in the long jump with a mark of 15-11 1/4.
Junior Allie DeGroff was third in the shot put (37-6 1/2) and fourth in the discus (112-3 1/2). Lily Bojanski was fourth in the pole vault (7-0).
"Scoring 54 points with just nine girls is quite an accomplishment," Folkers said. "Allie, Haley and Lauren are ahead of where they were last year and are all pushing automatic qualifying marks in the field events already. Kaia continues to drop time in the 800 and 1,600 and is starting to learn some race strategy which will help her in the next few weeks."
Yutan finished eighth with 17 points. Emma Lloyd of the Chieftains was second in the shot (38-6 1/2) and discus (130-3). Both are personal bests with the latter breaking her own school record.
"Emma has had some nice throws in practice sessions, but has not been able to put it together like she wants to at meets," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. "She was very relaxed today and had some nice throws. ... Hopefully this will boost her confidence and she will continue to throw farther."
Henkel said the meet featured several talented athletes.
"We had some nice performances, but the girls portion of the meet is pretty challenging for us to score," he said.
Bergan will compete Tuesday at the Tekamah-Herman Invitational.