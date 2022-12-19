Bergan boys unable to get over the hump against Lincoln Christian

Bergan dug itself out of multiple deficits Saturday night against Lincoln Christian, but could never get a lead to stick, falling 55-47.

“We just couldn’t finish plays that would get us over that hump,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik.

Dawson Pruss scored the first of his team-leading 14 points with a bucket at the buzzer to end of the opening frame, getting the Knights within 18-11.

The basket as time expired kick started an 11-1 run by the Knights, capped by a 3-pointer from Trevor Brainard to take a 20-18 lead.

The lead was short-lived as the Crusaders answered back with an 8-0 run of its own, knocking down a pair of three’s and converted 2 of 3 free throws on a foul on a three-point shot. The Knights didn’t lead the rest of the night, going into the half down 27-23.

Bergan did work their way back to within a possession over the course of the third quarter, only for Lincoln Christian to connect on a half-court heave as the bell rung for the third period for a 42-36 lead.

The Knights fought through the first five minutes of the four quarter without making a basket, but managed to get the deficit to a point, 44-43, with a 7 of 9 effort at the free throw line.

“The bodies were bigger tonight, but that’s the Centennial Conference,” Mlnarik said. “That’s the size and athleticism that you’re going to see night in and night out, so we’ve got to learn how to handle that.

Bergan was held to just one make from the field in the final eight minutes and finished 9 of 14 in the fourth quarter.

“We found ways to get back into the game, but we have to learn how to finish those plays at the rim for us,” Mlnarik said. “We just weren’t good at finishing at the rim tonight.”

Bergan’s comeback effort took a blow with Max Nosal fouling out with 3:51 to play. The senior guard, who finished with eight points, spearheaded the Knights press, which propelled the comeback.

Lincoln Christian closed the game on an 11-4 run to push Bergan to 3-3 on the year.

Logan Eggen also reached double-figures in the loss, scoring 11 points.

The Knights started the weekend with a throttling of Lourdes Central Catholic 67-24.

Eggen went for a game-high 20 points, scoring 12 points in the second quarter. He was joined in double-figures by Brainard with 13 points, Alex Wendt 11 and Nosal 10.

Bergan returns to action at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, against Roncalli in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood tournament.