WEST POINT -- Fremont Bergan's boys and Aurora's girls claimed the team titles at the Tiger-Cadet Invitational track and field meet Monday at West Point-Beemer High School.
Bergan got 20 points each from Koa McIntyre and Ethan Villwok who won two individual events.
McIntyre set two freshman records for the Knights with wins in the 100 (11.34) and the 400 (50.78). Villwok won the long and triple jumps with marks of 19-04 1/2 and 39-04 respectively.
Villwok and McIntyre were also members of the winning 4x100 relay with Jake Ridder, and Jacob Johnson that finished in 46.46.
Ridder finished second to Villwok in the long jump (19-03) and was third the triple jump 37-05. Grant Frickenstein won the high jump with a height of 5-10.
Lucas Parr, Dre Vance and Jobe Sullivan added top-three finishes for the Knights. Parr was second in the 200 (24.37), Vance was third in the 3200 (10:54.16) and Sullivan was third in the 800 (2:15.59).
North Bend was second in the team race with 94 points and Fremont High JV was third with 85 points.
Zach Borer and Ian Virka led NBC by finishing first and second respectively in the pole vault. Borer cleared 12-0 and Virka tied for second by clearing 11-00.
Braden Taylor won the 800 for Fremont High JV with a time of 2:07.76. FHS claimed three of the top four spots in the 1600. Carter Waters won the event in 4:44.90 while Tyson Baker was second (4:52.78) and Nolan Miller was fourth (4:59.28).
Aurora's girls scored 113 points to claim the team title. North Bend was second with 93 points while Arlington was fourth (69) and Bergan was sixth (39). Fremont High JV was seventh with 33.5 points.
Kia McIntyre led the way for Bergan by winning the 1600 meters in her first time running the event with a time of 6:00.45. She also placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:36.90. Teammate Haley Kempf was second in the long jump (15-03 1/2) and third in the triple jump (32-00 1/4).
North Bend's Ally Pojar cleared 5-03 to win the high jump. She also won the long jump with a mark of 15-06. Julia Knapp and Ashley Humlicek finished 1-2 in the pole vault. Knapp cleared 9-06 and Humlicek 9-0.
Arlington's Milee Young won the shot put (42-11) and placed second in the discus (128-0).
Fremont High's Avry LaFavor won the 3200 in 13:00.22.
Tiger-Cadet Invitational
West Point-Beemer High School
Girls Team Standings: 1, Aurora High School 113; 2, North Bend Central 93; 3, West Point-Beemer 75; 4, Arlington 69; 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; 6, Fremont Bergan 39; 7, Fremont JV 33.5; Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 24.5; 9, Logan View Raiders 18; 10,k Howells-Dodge 7.
High jump - 1, Ally Pojar, NBC 5-03; 23, Gubbels, Arl 5-0; 3, Sarah Theiler, Arl 5-0; 5, Megan Ortmeier, NBC 4-10; 6, Kylie Schurz, FHS 4-06; 6, Brooklyn Noltin, BRLD 4-06. Long jump - 1, Pojar, NBC 15-06; 2, Haley Kempf, BHS 15-03 1/2; Rolf, GACC 15-02 3/4; Theiler, Arl, 14-10 3/4; 5, Sophie Hass, GACC 14-10 1/2; 6, Lauren Backer, BHS 14-06 3/4. Triple jump - 1, Pierce, WPB 32-10 1/4; 2, Jansen, GACC 32-04 1/4; 3, Kempf, BHS 32-00 1/4; 4, Abby Post, NBC 30-10 3/4. Shot put - 1, Milee Young, Arl 42-11; 2, Kendra Paasch, WPB, 40-11; 3, Riley Griffith, Aur 38-05 1/2; 4, Allie Degroff, FB 36-01; 5, Jenna Schinstock, GACC 33-11; 6, Faith Taylor, NBC 33-07 3/4. Discus - Paasch, WPB 131-05; 2, Young, Arl, 128-00; 3, Anna Halladay, NBC 120-05; 6, Degroff, BHS 108-07. Pole vault - 1, Julia Knapp, NBC 9-06; 2, Ashley Humlicek, NBC 9-0; 3, Kate Gnad, GACC 7-06; 5, Ali Pena, FHS 7-06; 5, Izzy Kluthe, FHS 7-06.
100 - 1, Kaylee Crosby, Aur 13.11; 2, Rebbecca Weddell, WPB 13.35; 3, Hannay Meyer, FHS 13.70; 4, Cierra Kluthe, NBC 13.94; 4. Chase Andersen, Arl 13.99; 6, Wakefield, Arl 14.02. 200 - 1, Emily Erickson, Aur 27.36; Weddell, WPB 27.40; 3, Angela Jansen, GACC 28.69; 4, Paige Rolf, GACC 28.77; 5, Lauren Baker, FB 28.92; 6, Greta Vering, GACC 28.97. 400 - 1, Kyla Carlson, Aur 1:01.22; 2, Sarah Theiler, Arl, 1:02.42; 3, Kelsey Larsen, BRLD 1:03.73; 4, Jamie Pierce, WPB 1:04.39; 5, Hannah Williams, NBC 1:06.26; 6, Paige Rolf, GACC 1:06.6. 800 - 1, Kelsey Larsen, BRLD 2:30.07; 2, Sydney Emanuel, NBC 2:34.37; 3, Kaia McIntyre, FB 2:36.90; 4, Sidney Swanson, WPB 2:38.88; 5, Kylie Phillips, FHS 2:43.10; 6, Brisa Figueroa, WPB 2:46.99. 1,600 - 1, McIntyre, FB 6:00.45; 2, Maelee Beacom, LV 6:07.16; 4, Aleya Bourek, NBC 6:08.51; 5, Kailey Pena, WPB 6:11.89; 6, Polk, LV 6:15.74. 3,200 - 1, Avry LaFavor, FHS 13:00.22; 2, Elizabeth Polk, LV 13:26.69; 3, Elizabeth Morrison, Arl, 13:33.4; 4, Madi Ustohal, FHS, FHS 13:53.33; 5, Kierra del Valle, NBC 14:09.92; 6, Jadin Ostrand, BHS 14:31.04. 100 hurdles - 1, Tristian Kinsey, Aur 15.83; 2, Kailynn Bubbels, Arl, 15.99; 3, Abbey Dale, WPB 16.95; 4, Taylor Wakefield, Arl 16.96; 6, Hannah Williams 17.97. 300 hurdles - 1, Kinsey, Aur 48.79; 2, Gubbels, Arl 48.93; 3, Williams, NBC 51.15; 4, Sophia Hass, GACC 52.49. 400 relay - 1, Aurora 53.85; 2, NBC (Lorence, Knapp, Renner, Kluthe) 56.54; 3, BRLD (Simonsen, Teitz, Buchholz, Nolting), 56.58; 4, GACC (Snodgrass, Gnad, Plagge, Hass) 56.83; 5, Howells-Dodge (Cappellano, Grovijohn, Ratzlaff, Macholan) 58.17; 6, Logan View (Hansen, Hilbers, Kahlandt, HIll) 58.31. 1,600 relay - 1, WPB (Dale, Pierce, Weddell, Swanson) 4:22.59; 3, NBC (Emanuel, Ortmeier, Faltin, Pojar) 4:33.65; 4, GACC (Vering, Rolf, Snodgrass, Hass) 4:36.61; 5, BRLD (Larsen, Teitz, Peters, Bonsall) 4:42.17; 6, Howells, Dodge (Brester, VanLengen, Ratzlaff, Pokorny) 4:50.45. 3,200 relay - 1, Aurora, 10:54.62; 2, Fremont (Keiley Rensch, Ainsley Goebel, Jaiden Rensch, Aubrey Rathke), 10:59.08; 3, GACC (Greta Vering, Brooke Wordekemper, Hanna Knobbe, Taylor Timmerman), 11:08.44; 4, West Point-Beemer (Jessica Figueroa, Brisa Figueroa, Kailey Pena, Sidney Swanson), 11:14.59; 5, Howells-Dodge (Jesi Brester, Riley Pokorny, Jaedyn Patzlaff, Lilly Praest), 11:20.44; 6, North Bend Central (Cami Faltin, Dani Richardson, Megan Ortmeier, Abby Post), 11:24.17.
Boys Team Standings: 1, Bergan 116; 2, North Bend Centeral 94; 3, Fremont JV 85; 4, West Point-Beemer 52; 5, Aurora High School 45/ 6, Logan View High School 40; 7, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 36; 8, Arlington 30; 9, Hwells-Dodge 20; 10, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 9.
Boys event winners, area placers
High jump - 1, Grant Frickenstein, BHS 5-10; 2, Joe Howser, NBC 5-10; 3, John Emanuel, NBC 5-08; 4, Brady Millard, FHS 5-06; 5, Brady Walter, FHS 5-06. Pole vault - 1, .Zach Borer, NBC 12-0; 2, Ian Virka, NBC 11-0; 5, Tanner Copple, WPB 11-0. Long jump - 1, Ethan Villwok, BHS 19-04 1/2; 2, Jake Ridder, BHS 19-03; 3, Darrin Pokorny, HD 19-0; 4, Jon LaDay, FHS 18-10 1/4; 6, Mitch Yosten, HD 18-01 1/2. Triple jump - Villwok, BHS 39-04; 2, Cody Pospisil, NBC 38-04; 3, Ridder, BHS 37-05; 5, Josh Brester, HD 36-04 1/2; 6, Keaton Bushlow, LV 35-11. Discus - Nick Ronnfeldt, BRLD 147-09; Ben Rolenc; NBC 146-03; Boone Gray, FHS 139-07; 4, Caleb Villwok, BHS 128-09; 5, Jessen Thompson, Arl 128-03; 6, Lane Hegeman, HD 122-0. Shot put - 1, Ronnfeldt, BRLD 56-11; 2, Rolenc, NBC 46-06 1/4; 3, Tyler Vavra, BRLD 45-05; 4, Gray, FHS 43-11 1/2; 5, Luke Kramer, BRLD 43-10; 6, Nate Osness, FHS 43-08 3/4.
100 - 1, Koa McIntyre, BHS 11.34; 2, Sam Buckingham NBC 11.55; 3, Brady Hull, LV 12.06; 4, Brekin Peters, NBC 12.07; 5, Keaton Bushlow; LV 12.09; 6, Chris Pinales, BHS 12.1. 200 - 1, Owen Fox, WPB 24.22; 2, Lucas Parr, BHS 24.37; 3, Lane Sorensen, LV 24.45; 4, Brekin Peters, NBC 24.88; 6, R.J. Bayer, HD 25.31.. 400 - 1, McIntyre, BHS 50.78; 2, Howser, NBC 51.07; 3, Tanner Weitfeld, NBC 52.74; 4, Cole Marquardt, Arl, 52.8; 5, Edgar Rodriguez, WPB 53.52; 6, Kirby Hughes, WPB 55.27. 800 - 1, Braden Taylor, FHS 2:07.76; 3, Jobe Sullivan, BHS 2:1.59; 4, Weitfeld, NBC 2:18.17; 5, Riley Hoetfelker, LV 2:18.40; 6, Josh Jansen, GACC 2:19.14. 1,600 - 1, Carter Waters, FSH 4:44.90; 2, Tyson Baker, FHS 4:52.78; 4, Nolan Miller, FHS 4:59.28; 5, Vance, BHS 5:00.81; 6, Anderson, BRLD 4:08.35. 3,200 - 1, Ben Springer, Aur 10:31.90; 2, Junior Garcia, FHS 10:50.45; 3, Dre Vance, BHS, 10:54.16; 4, Noah Kubat, Arl, 10:56.69; 5, Brandon Mitzel, WPB 11:09.57; 6, Brayden Anderson, BRLD 11:09.75. 110 hurdles - 1, Jesus Ramirez, WPB 16.29; 2, Hull, LV 16.93; 3, Noah Hass, GACC 17.l24; 4, Jacob Johnson, BHS 17.52; 5, Walter, FHS 17.7; 6, Dylan Gartner, BHS 18.10. 300 hurdles - 1, Ramirez, WPB 44.14; 2, Gartner, BHS 44.89; 3, Hull, LV 45.0; 4, Pokorny, HD 45.18; 5, Hass, GACC 46.16; 6, Manny Barragan, WPB 46.22. 400 relay - 1, Bergan (Ridder, McIntyre, Johnson, E. Villwok) 46.46; 2, Fremont (Robles, Millard, LaDay, Harmel) 47.89; 3, Logan View (Valdevia, Miller, Jordan, Hull) 48.03; 4, West Point-Beemer (Barragan, Salazar, Edeza, Fox) 48.2; 5, Arlington (Sawyer, Miller, Gay, Thompson) 49.88; 6, Howells-Dodge (Herrera, BAyer, Sindelar, Hegemann) 52.67. 1,600 relay - 1, WPB (Ramirez, Barragan, Hughes, Rodriguez) 3:38.44; 2, Arlington (Kirk, Young, Nielsen, Marquardt) 3:44.02; 3, Fremont (Ross, Blocker, Gonzalez, Blick) 3:49.4; 4, North Bend Central (Howser, Weitfeld, Virka, Pospisil) 3:50.05; 5, Bergan (Logemann, Parr, Painter, Frickenstein) 3:50.78; 6, Logan View (Sorensen, Luther, Valdevia, Hernandez), 3:52.36. 3,200 relay - 1, Arlington (Young, Kirk, Kubat, Marquardt) 8:44.69; 2, Fremont (Ladd, Blocker, Brown, Blick) 9:00.21; 3, BRLD (Henschen, Preston, Bargmann, Anderson) 9:093.43; 4, Howells-Dodge (Brester, Steffensmeier, Belina, Sindelar) 9:13.80; 5, Logan View (Rebbe, Hoetfelker, Schuler, Hernandez) 9:27.65; 6, North Bend Central (Jaxon Weitfeld, Pospisil, Richardson, Emanuel) 9:37.05.