Bergan fends off Oakland-Craig

Fremont Bergan stretched its win streak to three-straight with a 48-34 win over Oakland-Craig on the road Tuesday night.

The visiting Lady Knights jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the opening quarter. Oakland-Craig responded by outscoring Bergan 12-7 in the second frame to halve the green-and-gold Lady Knights lead at 24-19.

Bergan kept Oakland-Craig at arms length the rest of the night to move to 12-8 on the season.

Lauren Baker led the Lady Knights with 24 points. Kaitlyn Mlnarik also finished in double-figures with 12 points - eight coming in the final frame.

Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson scored 27 points to lead all scorers.

Bergan remains on the road for their final regular season contest, traveling to Bishop Neumann on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Lady Knights are currently fifth in the wildcard standings with 44.6 points.

