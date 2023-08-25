The youth movement is in full effect for Bergan football.

Nearly half of the Knights roster are underclassmen with sophomores and freshmen occupying key roles as Bergan attempts to extend its playoff streak to six-straight trips to the postseason.

“I like where we’re headed, but we’re not there yet,” Mruz said. “It’s going to be a fun year to see these kids grow. Every year you get new pieces and you have to figure out what pieces go together, where they need to be.”

Finding a shape for those pieces has been the focal point early in the season.

“A lot of it is developing leadership roles,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “A lot of them, they’ve never had to be ‘the guy’ and be relied on as ‘the guy’, so this is the first time for them since basically eighth grade where they’re the top dog.”

Arguably the most important leadership role on the field is the quarterback position, which the Knights will have to fill in with a new face.

Sophomores Brody Cone and Austin Scheuler are the two top candidates for Bergan signal caller spot. Schuler, a transfer from Yutan, has the slight edge after the summer workouts and the first two weeks of fall camp, Mruz said.

“They’ll probably both play,” Mruz said. “We’ll have to figure out how to make them successful and set them up for winning plays.”

A lack of in-game varsity action—Cone appeared in three games for Bergan as a freshman while Schuler made four appearances for the Chieftains—has altered the Knights practice itinerary for the opening practices, leaning more into team drills and offensive play calls.

“It’s not like having a Cooper (Weitzel) or a Koa (McIntyre) back there where they’ve been playing JV games for the last three years,” Mruz said. “Both these kids have one year of JV/Varsity experience and that’s it.”

Beyond building the muscle memory and catalog of plays, the team-oriented practice gives both QBs a chance to entrench themselves as leaders of the group.

“The other thing about being a young quarterback is you’re not just in charge of yourself, you’ve got the other ten guys,” Mruz said.

Whoever ends up winning the job will have weapons to work with. The Knights bring back three of their top five receivers and the loss of Kade McIntyre to graduation, who accounted for a quarter of Bergan’s receiving yardage and a third of the passing touchdowns, will create more opportunities for the trio of senior returners.

Colbey Butts is coming off a 20 catch season as a junior while Dawson Pruss notched 23 receptions. Touchdown magnet Liam Schmidt only had seven receptions, but four went for scores as a junior.

The defensive side of the ball returns a chunk of last year’s grouping led by Clay Hedges and Pruss, who both finished as the Knights second leading tackler with 60, and sack leader Jack Polick.

Cole Campbell has emerged as the vocal leader for the group, disseminating the play call to the unit.

“They like to fly around,” Mruz said. ”We’ll see what happens when we get into a game situation. We’ve got to bring physicality to it and have got to be ready to roll.”

The defense will have its hands full when No. 5 Battle Creek rolls into Heedum Field Friday for the home opener.

The Braves bring with them Nebraska-commit Trent Uhlir, a 6’2”, 225lb running back/linebacker who rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as a junior on a 9-3 squad.

“He’s huge, tree trunks for legs,” Mruz said. “It’s going to be a team effort (to stop him). It’s going to be rough trying to match that physicality because you can’t simulate that.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.