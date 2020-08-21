Bergan girls compete at first tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Archbishop Bergan girls golf team finished ninth at the West Point-Beemer Invite Friday.

The Lady Knights combined to shoot a team score of 520.

"Today was a great learning experience," coach Jeremy Murman said. "The course was challenging but playing competitive golf is just a different ball game and for two of these girls it was a brand new experience."

Tillie Fernau posted the low round for Bergan with a 114 followed by Jocelyn Kumm's 117. Olivia Prauner shot a 136 and Olivia Fedde finished with a 153.

"We are just excited to be out and about competing," Murman said. "After the spring and summer we are lucky to have our season up and running. We will take a lot from what happened today back to practice and get to work for the rest of the season."

West Point-Beemer won the team trophy with a 407 with Laurel-Concord took second.

Arlington took fifth as a team with Ema Horner finishing 16th. Oakland-Craig finished 10th as a team.

