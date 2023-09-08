Bergan hosted its annual Joe Wojtkiewicz meet Thursday at Camp Calvin Crest with one Knight bringing home a Top 10 finish.

Senior Sophie O’Neil logged a tenth place finish with a time of 25:13 as the lone girl runner for Bergan.

David City Aquinas won the girls race team title with seven points led by sisters Gianna Frasher and Miriam Frasher finishing back-to-back in first and second place.

North Bend Central’s Emma Williams broke up the Monarchs attempt at a perfect team score by finishing third, crossing at 22:57.

The Tigers finished third with 38 team points.

Cedar Bluffs’ lone girls runner Caitlyn Reader finished 14th with a time of 27:47.

On the boys side, North Bend Central’s Brier Cerny beat the field of 40 runners by 14 seconds, claiming first with a time of 18:31.

Cedar Bluffs’ Graham Huffman joined him in the top five with a fourth place finish in a time of 20:07.

Bergan’s first crosser was Damian Flores, who occupied 19th place with a time of 22:35. Teammate Caden Demuth notched 20th place with a time of 22:58. Max Cattlett rounded out the Knights seventh place team score of 68 with a 24:48, good for 29th place. Galvin Green was hot on his heels, crossing six seconds after his teammate in 20th place.

Cornerstone Christian took home the boys team trophy with 10 points, beating out runner-up Johnson City Central.