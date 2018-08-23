Riley Lindberg enjoyed a hectic summer.
The Fremont Bergan senior competed for his AAU basketball team based out of Gretna while also preparing for the the Knights' 2018 football season.
"It was a very busy summer for me," the 6-foot-5, 205-pound linebacker/offensive guard said. "The AAU team helped me with my skill development for basketball. Football is fun. I see ourselves going far this year because we have a lot of potential in our seniors all the way down to our freshmen. We've got more players out this year and I think we can go far in the playoffs."
Lindberg began 2017 as the starting right guard for the Knights. In the third game at Ashland-Greenwood, he was put into the starting lineup at linebacker. It was a good match for him as he finished the season with 35 total tackles, including 24 solo stops.
"I felt like I did pretty well at linebacker," Lindberg said. "It kind of surprised me, but that is my favorite position and I'm trying to get better at it."
While Lindberg believes the defense is a team strength, he thinks the offense will be better in 2018.
Running back Ethan Villwok returns as does quarterback Jake Ridder. Eli Herink, Jacob Johnson and Dylan Gartner also return as receivers. Lindberg also likes the potential of the Knights' offensive line.
Left tackle Caleb Villwok is back after missing several games last fall due to a knee injury. His absence was a key blow to the Knights.
"That messed up our scheme and we had to move guys around on the line," Lindberg said.
The rest of the line includes center AJ Walter, left guard Martin Meraz and right tackle Eli Simonson, Lindberg said. Other players are also contending for playing time.
That group has gotten bigger and stronger via offseason work in the weight room.
"I think that was the first priority for everyone," Lindberg said. "All of us makes sure everyone is working hard."
Lindberg has done his part with the weight training. He said he has shown gains from last year, including a 35-pound improvement in the squat.
"Coach (Seth) Mruz has been a big factor for me," Lindberg said. "He has inspired me to get in the weight room more. He stresses that the only way the team will succeed is by getting stronger."
On the field, Lindberg hopes to serve as a calming influence for his teammates.
"I think I have really good mental toughness," he said. "Even if the team is down, you have to keep your head up because anything can happen. I'm a team player and I try to keep my teammates up and not bickering with each other or officials. I just try to help them focus on what they need to do in order to succeed."
Lindberg has received recruiting interest from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, for football and basketball. Mount Marty (basketball) and Hastings (football) have also shown interest.
He hopes his senior football season gets off to a good start when the Knights host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Aug. 24. Last year, Bergan beat Logan View 12-7.
"They are going to want to come here and beat us since we won last year," Lindberg said. "I think it should make for a good opening game."