Bergan takes care of DC West 3-1

The Fremont Bergan volleyball took down Douglas County West 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19) Thursday night.

“We came out strong in sets one and two, but stumbled in the third game,” coach Sue Wewel said. “Really proud of their response in the fourth game. They pushed forward and never looked back.”

Lauren Baker tallied 11 kills and three blocks in the win. Paige Frickenstein and Kaitlyn Mlnarik both added five kills.

Summer Bojanski led the defensive effort with 16 digs and chipped in a pair of aces.

Bergan hosts a home triangular on Tuesday with Lincoln Lutheran and Bishop Neumann.

