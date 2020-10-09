Bergan volleyball 1-1 on opening day of conference tournament

The Fremont Bergan volleyball team opened the Centennial Conference tournament with a 1-1 start in pool play, beating Concordia 2-0 (25-13, 25-19) then fell 2-1 (27-25, 17-25, 15-25) to Kearney Catholic.

In the opening game against Concordia, Lauren Baker led the attack with nine kills and three aces. Kennedy Bacon chipped in four kills and two blocks.

In game two, Bergan took the opening set from the Stars before dropping the next two.

Lauren Baker went for 10 kills and two blocks. Kaitlyn Mlarnick added four kills and two blocks. Rebecca Baker had 23 assists.

“I feel like we played right with them in many (of the points), but their very aggressive serve in the third set was too much to handle,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

Bergan (17-8) returns to the floor for the second set of pool play games Saturday in Grand Island. The Lady Knights will face Bishop Neuman and Columbus Scotus.

