Bergan wins Class D All-School Standings in NSAA Cup
  • Updated
For the third straight year, the Bergan Knights Lady took home the NSAA Cup in Class D, finishing with 200 points, which helped the school claim the All-School Cup, with 322.5 points, for just the second time.

The Knights finished runner-up on the boys side, trailing only Yutan, with 192.5 points.

The Bergan girls state volleyball runner-up finish and state tournament berth in basketball fueled the Lady Knights third-straight cup victory.

A state championship game appearance in football in the fall and baseball tournament berth in the spring aided the boys programs.

