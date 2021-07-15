Bergan wins Class D All-School Standings in NSAA Cup

For the third straight year, the Bergan Knights Lady took home the NSAA Cup in Class D, finishing with 200 points, which helped the school claim the All-School Cup, with 322.5 points, for just the second time.
The Knights finished runner-up on the boys side, trailing only Yutan, with 192.5 points.
The Bergan girls state volleyball runner-up finish and state tournament berth in basketball fueled the Lady Knights third-straight cup victory.
A state championship game appearance in football in the fall and baseball tournament berth in the spring aided the boys programs.