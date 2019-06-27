ABERDEEN, S.D. -- For four innings Wednesday night, the Fremont Moo were in control against the Hub City Hotshots.
Then the fifth inning came.
Hub City scored six runs to take control and added eight more in the seventh to record a 17-5 victory.
Kale Parks, who was the starting pitcher for Fremont, entered the game with the fourth-best ERA (1.82) in the Expedition League. The Louisiana native limited the Hotshots to a run through the first four innings.
In the fifth, singles by Dylan Johnson, Ryan Olson and Drew Gallegos loaded the bases. A throwing error by Parks allowed two runs to score. Luke Glascoe added a two-run double and a Parker Borg sacrifice fly made it 7-4.
The Hotshots put the game away in the seventh. A Borg single and two walks loaded the bases. Jadarian Mays relieved Parks and had trouble with his control. He walked Olson to force in a run. It was the first of five walks Mays would allow in one inning of work.
Borg would add a two-run double later in the inning to help push the advantage to 15-4.
The Moo broke to a 1-0 lead with two out in the first when Luke White hit a solo home run -- his fourth of the season.
In the third, Fremont native Tyler Push doubled with two outs. White followed with a RBI single to put the Moo on top 2-1.
In the fourth, Omar Veloz singled and Justin Ledgerwood followed with a double. Charley Hesse's sacrifice fly scored Veloz. A passed ball advanced Ledgerwood to third where he would eventually come home on a sacrifice fly by Jack Simonsen.
The Moo's final run came in the ninth when Kanin Dodge delivered a RBI single.
Parks allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and six walks in six innings. He also struck out four as he falls to 1-2 on the season.
Jeremiah Maxfield picked up the complete-game win. He allowed 11 hits and no walks while striking out two. All of the Moo's runs were earned.
Push went 3-for-5 to lead the Moo's hitting attack. White and Veloz had two hits apiece.
Daniel Durazo had three hits and three RBI to lead the Hotshots, who improved to 12-14.
The two teams played on Thursday night, but results weren't available at press time. The Moo, 10-17, will host the Hastings Sodbusters in a three-game series at Moller Field starting Friday night.