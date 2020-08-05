Big Ten announces ten-game schedule, Huskers to open against Rutgers

In a most unusual year, the Big Ten is aiming for an on-time start to its college football slate.
The conference on Wednesday morning unveiled a 10-game, league-only schedule set to begin the week of Sept. 5, which is when most schools — including Nebraska — were originally scheduled to kick off the 2020 calendar, the conference announced in a television special on Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning.
"What went into the decision (to start on time) was to afford us the best possible opportunity to be as flexible as we possibly can," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Wednesday morning on BTN.
The Big Ten is working to play 10 games in 12 weeks and then will have the week of Nov. 28 off before attempting to keep the Big Ten title game on Dec. 5. However, Warren and the schedule's design make it clear that the weeks of Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 are open, leading to the possibility that if teams need more flexibility than two bye weeks and the Week of Nov. 28 to get their full slate in, the title game could be moved back by up to two weeks.
“This will not be a straight line this year," Warren said. "We’ve released the schedule, but we’ve done it in the context of we have to plan ahead.”
The Cornhuskers are slated to begin Sept. 5 at Rutgers, a change from their original season-opener, which was slated to be at home against Purdue.
Here is Nebraska's full schedule:
Sept. 5: at Rutgers
Sept. 12: vs. Illinois
Sept. 19: vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 26: at Iowa
Oct. 3: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 10: at Ohio State
Oct. 24: at Northwestern
Oct. 31: vs. Penn State
Nov. 14: at Purdue
Nov. 21: vs. Michigan State
One interesting note about the Huskers' schedule right off the bat is that Rutgers is currently shut down because of an outbreak. NJ.com reported that at least 28 players have tested positive. It's unclear when the Scarlet Knights will be back up and running.
The Big Ten has built in two bye weeks for each team in addition to the week at the end of November that every team is off before the title game. Nebraska's bye weeks are Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.
In addition to the extra weeks, the Big Ten schedule-makers attempted to build it in a way in which some games could be rescheduled easily. For example, four of the six Big Ten West teams are off Oct. 17 and five are off on Nov. 7, meaning if a division game along the way has to get moved, it's likely it can be rescheduled for one of those weeks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!