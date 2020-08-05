Big Ten announces ten-game schedule, Huskers to open against Rutgers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a most unusual year, the Big Ten is aiming for an on-time start to its college football slate.

The conference on Wednesday morning unveiled a 10-game, league-only schedule set to begin the week of Sept. 5, which is when most schools — including Nebraska — were originally scheduled to kick off the 2020 calendar, the conference announced in a television special on Big Ten Network on Wednesday morning.

"What went into the decision (to start on time) was to afford us the best possible opportunity to be as flexible as we possibly can," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Wednesday morning on BTN.

The Big Ten is working to play 10 games in 12 weeks and then will have the week of Nov. 28 off before attempting to keep the Big Ten title game on Dec. 5. However, Warren and the schedule's design make it clear that the weeks of Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 are open, leading to the possibility that if teams need more flexibility than two bye weeks and the Week of Nov. 28 to get their full slate in, the title game could be moved back by up to two weeks.

“This will not be a straight line this year," Warren said. "We’ve released the schedule, but we’ve done it in the context of we have to plan ahead.”