The Bison-Nebraska Red all-star squad won the consolation bracket during weekend play at the Mullen’s High Profile Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
Area standouts Grant Frickenstein of Fremont Bergan and Winston Cook and Blake Lacey of Wahoo High School sparked the Bison Red.
In the final game Sunday afternoon, Cook, who recently committed to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds during a 63-62 win over River City Hoops of Wichita. Lacey added 14 points while Trey Power of Omaha Gross chipped in 10.
Nebraska opened the tournament with a 72-59 loss to Gym Time Hoops of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Grand Island center Much Biel led the Bison with 15 points while Cade Reichardt of Aurora chipped in 11. Cook had four while Frickenstein added two.
The Bison then downed Below the Rim of Oklahoma City 85-64 as Cook led the way with 19 points. Connor Riekenberg of Lincoln East had 14 points and Biel added 12. Frickenstein contributed nine while Lacey finished with six. Frickenstein sparked the Bison to a 60-51 win over the Colorado Chaos.
The 6-foot-3 forward scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lincoln High’s Jan Horton contributed 10 points and five rebounds.
Horton finished with 19 points while Biel contributed 14 during a 70-62 victory over the JAH Elite of Arkansas. Cook chipped in seven points while Frickenstein (six points) and Lacey (five) also scored. Also during the weekend, the Bison-Nebraska Gold 15U team captured the championship at the D1 Summer Classic in Minneapolis.
Triston Keeney of Fremont High, Brady Timm of Yutan and Lucas Vogt of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur are members of the Gold.
Vogt had nine points during a 51-46 victory over the Iowa Barnstormers in the championship game. Cam Foster of Adams Central led the way with 16 points.